Columbia's network of warming centers and official shelters is now open to provide shelter during extreme temperatures.
Warming centers are available to the general public during the building's normal business hours, according to the Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services Department.
The community is allowed access to public areas of the warming centers, such as lobbies, restrooms and drinking fountains.
Columbia's warming centers include:
- The Activity and Recreation Center (ARC), 1701 W. Ash St.
- Armory Sports and Recreation Center, 701 E. Ash St.
- Boone County Government Center, 801 E. Walnut St.
- Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services, 1005 W. Worley St.
Official shelters in Columbia provide sleeping accommodations and may or may not include meals. The official shelters include:
- Room at the Inn; visit roomattheinncomo.org for dates and locations.
- Salvation Army Harbor House (for men, women, and families), 602 N. Ann St.
- St. Francis House (for men), 901 Range Line St. (no availability at this time).
- Lois Bryant House (for women and families), 913 Range Line St. (no availability at this time).
- Rainbow House (for children/youth), 1611 Towne Drive.
- True North (for domestic violence); please call 875-1370
- Welcome Home (for veterans), 2120 Business Loop 70 E.
A map of the warming centers and shelter locations is available on CoMo.gov, search "warming centers."