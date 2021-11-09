Boone County prosecutors have charged Mark Alan Achterberg with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in relation to a deadly Monday shooting.
The 13th Judicial Circuit Court of Boone County issued a warrant for Achterberg's arrest. According to court documents, he has been deemed "a danger to the crime victim, the community or another person."
At 3:39 p.m. Monday, deputies arrived at 5900 N. Kent Drive, where Justin Stidham was found on the floor in a pool of blood, still conscious and breathing. According to the probable cause report, Stidham told a deputy two separate times that Achterberg shot him, a statement captured on body cameras.
Stidham was transported by emergency medical services to University Hospital, where he died.
A neighbor told investigators that Achterberg was seeking retaliation toward Stidham for stealing his truck, according to court documents.
“I will shoot him, not figuratively but literally,” Achterberg allegedly said to them the day before the shooting.
Another neighbor told the Sheriff's Office that Achterberg was present when they arrived home and that he fled the scene as they were was calling 911.
The shooting itself was not captured on surveillance video. However, there is footage of Stidham entering his home, the neighbor arriving and Achterberg exiting the residence and leaving the area.
Achterberg's whereabouts are currently unknown.