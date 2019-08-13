A warrant was issued for Matthew Felts on Friday after he was charged with one count of first degree stalking on Aug. 6.
Felts was previously arrested July 4 on charges that he harassed and insulted a person multiple times through phone calls, voicemails and a Facebook post, according to a probable cause statement. He is still facing charges from that incident, including second-degree harassment and resisting or interfering with an arrest.
Felts previously served as the choir director of Hickman High School from 2007 to 2014. In December 2014, he was charged with stalking and placed on leave by the high school, according to previous Missourian reporting.
He also worked as the choir director at the First Christian Church.