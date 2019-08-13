A warrant was issued for Matthew Felts on Friday after he was charged with one count of first degree stalking on Aug. 6. 

Felts was previously arrested July 4 on charges that he harassed and insulted a person multiple times through phone calls, voicemails and a Facebook post, according to a probable cause statement. He is still facing charges from that incident, including second-degree harassment and resisting or interfering with an arrest.

Felts previously served as the choir director of Hickman High School from 2007 to 2014. In December 2014, he was charged with stalking and placed on leave by the high school, according to previous Missourian reporting.

He also worked as the choir director at the First Christian Church. 

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Marcelle Peters is an Assistant City Editor. She will graduate with her master's degree in journalism at the University of Missouri in May 2020. marcellepeters@mail.missouri.edu

Recommended for you

Join the conversation

When posting comments, please follow our community guidelines:
• Login with a social account on WorldTable.
• Don't use obscene, profane or vulgar language or engage in personal attacks.
• Stay on topic. Don’t hijack a forum to talk about something else or to post spam.
• Abuse of the community could result in being banned.
 • Comments on our website and social media may be published in our newspaper or on our website.