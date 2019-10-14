The weather outside is beginning to be frightful, but downtown Columbia's decorations will be delightful. 

Sidewalks across downtown Columbia will be closed periodically beginning 8 a.m. next Monday for the installation of holiday decorations. 

The snowflake and icicle decorations are scheduled to be completed by 5 p.m. Oct. 25, weather permitting, according to a news release. 

The sidewalks include:

  • East Broadway between Eighth and Ninth streets
  • Eighth Street between East Broadway and Cherry Street
  • Ninth Street between East Broadway and Cherry Street
  • Fifth Street
  • East Walnut Street
  • 10th Street

Nickie Davis, Downtown Community Improvement District's executive director, said that businesses on the sidewalks shouldn't worry about the closures.

"(The installations) will be done so early in the morning that businesses probably won't even see them," Davis said.

She estimated that the installations on each sidewalk will take about an hour.

Winterland Inc., a contractor for the District, will be in charge of installing the holiday decorations.

The District urges motorists and others traveling on those streets to exercise extreme caution around these zones. Signs will direct pedestrians to use alternative sidewalks.

  Education beat reporter at the Columbia Missourian, fall 2019.

