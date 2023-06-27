City of Columbia Water & Light has extended a precautionary boil advisory until 9 a.m. Wednesday for some customers in the Thornbrook area.
Customers initially were notified of a precautionary boil advisory in a tweet sent at 8:10 a.m. Monday.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
This story was updated at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday with more details on the water situation.
City of Columbia Water & Light has extended a precautionary boil advisory until 9 a.m. Wednesday for some customers in the Thornbrook area.
Customers initially were notified of a precautionary boil advisory in a tweet sent at 8:10 a.m. Monday.
The precautionary boil advisory was sent because water pressure was below 20 pounds per square inch (p.s.i.).
This week's advisory is a separate issue from the advisory caused by a water main break on June 20 that affected other areas including Thornbrook, said Matt Nestor, public information specialist for City of Columbia Utilities.
The water pressure in the area dropped below the required thresholds because of high water demand, according to Monday's tweet.
Nestor said the Thornbrook area is on the edge of the city's water distribution system and requires a lot of work to get the water out there.
The issue was most likely caused by many irrigation systems using a high amount of water at the same time and led to the water pressure to dropping, said Nestor.
"If the water drops below the 20 p.s.i. it can create a backflow situation where a contaminant might be siphoned into the water system," Nestor said.
A water sample is taken and a 24-hour test is run to identify any contaminants in the water, said Nestor.
The results from the sample taken Monday were inconclusive, causing the advisory to be extended, Nestor said.
"We have no reason to believe there is a concern. (The advisory) is to ensure that nothing has cropped up," Nestor said.
The extension tweet included a map showing the customers impacted. It can be found online at experience.arcgis.com/experience/cc2a91d460b940e89ba1f408471eda53/.
Residents in the area are instructed to follow these instructions during the advisory:
Nestor added that there is a voluntary irrigation schedule for the Southwest neighborhoods to help evenly distribute the water and maintain the water level.
If people can follow the schedule, Nestor said the city thinks that it will help maintain the water pressure in the area and alleviate this problem.
The schedule is available online at como.gov/utilities/water/ under the water distribution tab.
Reporter for the Missourian, Summer 2023, Studying Journalism, reach me at kgumcp@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Fred Anklam Jr. manages state government reporters. He can be reached at anklamf@missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 573-882-5720.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.