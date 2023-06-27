Updated Information

This story was updated at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday with more details on the water situation. 

City of Columbia Water & Light has extended a precautionary boil advisory until 9 a.m. Wednesday for some customers in the Thornbrook area.

Customers initially were notified of a precautionary boil advisory in a tweet sent at 8:10 a.m. Monday.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Reporter for the Missourian, Summer 2023, Studying Journalism, reach me at kgumcp@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700. 

  • Fred Anklam Jr. manages state government reporters. He can be reached at anklamf@missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 573-882-5720.