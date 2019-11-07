The city of Columbia's Water & Light Advisory Board is holding a meeting Monday night for residents to give input on upcoming projects and initiatives.
The meeting will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 11 in the Council Chambers at 701 E. Broadway.
City staff will show presentations on the utility bill customer portal, conservation rebate programs and an update from the Integrated Electric Resource and Master Plan Task Force.
"As a publicly owned utility, we want our residents to know that this is their utility and that the Board is here to represent them," said Jay Hashheider, chair of the task force. "We’ve scheduled this special evening meeting to ensure we give our customers the opportunity to share their thoughts, ideas and input regarding our water and electric utilities."