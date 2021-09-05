As an engineering supervisor for Columbia Water and Light, Shawn Carrico has learned to appreciate the Missouri River.
“Our source water is our saving grace,” he said. “We’re very fortunate to have what we have here in Columbia.”
Yet the facility that treats that water is far from perfect.
On Route K, just down the road from the famous bur oak tree, the McBaine Water Treatment Plant is more than 50 years old, and even with improvement projects in 1994 and 2007, many of its facilities are showing their age.
The city is beginning to take the steps to improve water quality and increase daily output capacity. A Thursday evening presentation updated the public on the project's progress and upcoming challenges.
The project is only in its infancy. Design for the improvements is still in the works, and there are still plenty of bureaucratic hurdles, including permit approval from the Department of Natural Resources.
Bidding is planned for early 2022, and the project is expected to take up to two years to complete.
But the cost is still indeterminate, and members of the public expressed their concern Thursday over potential rate hikes given that funds for the project were reportedly set aside years ago.
In 2018, Columbia residents voted in favor of Proposition 1, which funded water system improvements (such as this one) through revenue bonds to help minimize rate hikes. The measure set aside $23 million specifically for the McBaine plant improvements.
But the pandemic shook up the bidding climate, and the most recent estimate for the project’s cost landed “a fair amount over” budget, according to Carrico.
“We’re seeing people get some crazy numbers,” he said of the current Midwest bidding environment. However, because the city will not select a contractor until early 2022, there’s still time for bidding to settle down.
In case the project goes well over the earmarked $23 million, Water and Light plans to seek feedback from customers about whether the improvements it's planning are worth a slightly bigger bill, especially since the improvements are not driven by regulatory necessity, Carrico said.
“I’d say that’s our biggest obstacle right now, honestly,” he said. “As I’m sure everybody’s well aware, a decent rate increase is not that favorable to most people.”
The McBaine plant sends water to 115,000 residents within an 89-square-mile area, according to the presentation by Water and Light. Pulling source water from the nearby Missouri River aquifer, it can treat up to 27 million gallons of water in one day (MGD) — although Carrico said that might be pushing it. With planned improvements to the plant, capacity would increase significantly.
“When we're done with our rehab, we're confident we can do 32,” he said.
Last year, average MGD was 13, and Carrico believes it might be around 14 this year, with higher usage and demand reaching the low 20s in recent weeks.
That’s below the plant’s current capacity, but the city considering possible future demand.
For example, Water and Light is expecting the upcoming Swift Foods plant on Paris Road to soak up around 200,000 gallons of water each day. Residential water demand is more predictable, Carrico explained, but the industrial sector is a whole different story.
As more companies expand to Columbia and build large facilities, demand could jump quickly with relatively little warning, he said.
More daily capacity means the city can welcome new industrial investments with open arms, without having to worry about water supply.