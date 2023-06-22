Those looking for a cup of coffee downtown temporarily have lost access to a local landmark, Lakota Coffee.
The shop's equipment and furnishings have been removed to be inspected for damage from flooding caused by a sprinkler head malfunction on June 9.
Andrew Ducharme, part owner of the shop, said he was in disbelief after he learned the shop had been flooded around 5 a.m.
Within 20 minutes he had driven to the shop at 24 S. Ninth St. to get visual proof of what he had learned.
"I had to see it to believe it," Ducharme said in a phone interview Thursday.
At first, Lakota posted on Facebook that the shop would be closed "through at least Sunday, 6/11" and asked customers to visit their south location on Green Meadows.
But Ducharme now says it is unclear when the shop will reopen. Lakota "has been a local tradition for 27 years," the firm proudly boasts on its website.
They are currently going through the process of determining what steps are needed for the construction process to start, Ducharme said.
The two apartments above the shop, the shop itself and the basement were all damaged.
One apartment has been completely destroyed, Ducharme said.
Construction is needed for cabinets, countertops, floors, drywall and electricity repairs, he said.
On the product side, tens of thousands of dollars of product was destroyed, he said.
It is unclear on the damage to the equipment as it is being inspected and looked over, Ducharme said.
When asked if the shop will do any renovations, Ducharme said "right now we're just trying to mitigate stuff."
Ducharme said he is making sure the staff is taken care of while the shop is closed.
His goal right now is figuring a way to get open and get to the next step of the process, he said.
Updates on the reopening of the shop will be posted on social media and a sign at the front of the shop.