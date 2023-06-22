Those looking for a cup of coffee downtown temporarily have lost access to a local landmark, Lakota Coffee. 

The shop's equipment and furnishings have been removed to be inspected for damage from flooding caused by a sprinkler head malfunction on June 9.

