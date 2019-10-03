The Gateway South subdivision west of Route K and south of Columbia is under a precautionary boil advisory until 4 p.m. Friday, a notice from Consolidated Public Water Supply District No. 1 said Thursday.

Homes on the following streets are affected:

  • South Gateway Boulevard
  • West Way
  • Southwest Way
  • Gateview Drive
  • Gateview Court
  • Crockett Drive
  • South Allton Park Road
  • Schuster Road

The water district attributed the problem to construction in the area and said crews are working to fix it.

