The Gateway South subdivision west of Route K and south of Columbia is under a precautionary boil advisory until 4 p.m. Friday, a notice from Consolidated Public Water Supply District No. 1 said Thursday.
Homes on the following streets are affected:
- South Gateway Boulevard
- West Way
- Southwest Way
- Gateview Drive
- Gateview Court
- Crockett Drive
- South Allton Park Road
- Schuster Road
The water district attributed the problem to construction in the area and said crews are working to fix it.