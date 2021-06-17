On Wednesday, a water main broke near North Stadium Boulevard at Cosmopolitan Park. 

Columbia Water and Light has confirmed that this may have caused various water discoloration incidents in the immediate area. 

The water discoloration is a result of mineral sediments in the pipes being mixed up, according to a city of Columbia press release. The main break did not cause anyone in the affected area to be under a boil advisory. 

Crews began repairing the broken main Thursday morning, and the water issue should be clearing up throughout the day.

  • General Assignment Reporter, Summer 2020 Studying Sports Journalism Reach me at awgt3@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700

  • Assistant city editor, summer 2021. Former education reporter, fall 2020. I am a graduate student studying magazine editing. Reach me at hgallant@mail.missouri.edu or on Twitter @GallantHannah.

