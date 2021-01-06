Low water pressure caused by a water main repair has prompted a precautionary boil advisory for some customers of Consolidated Public Water Supply District No. 1, according to a Wednesday news release.
The advisory will remain in effect until 4 p.m. Thursday. It affects customers at, on or in:
- 19347 S. Old Hwy 63.
- South Zumwalt Road.
- North and South Mount Pleasant Road.
- Raitt Road.
- Critter Crossing Road.
- Lee Road.
- Eagle Knoll Subdivision.
- South Westbrook Drive.
- East Dusenbery Drive.
- East Lloyd Hudson Road.
- East Soft Pit Hill Road.
- South Coonce Lane.
- Lake Champetra Subdivision.
- South Demarco Road.
- East Claysville Road.
- Missouri River View Drive.
- South Talley Road.
- County Roads 394, 395 and 399.
- Emerald Point Road.