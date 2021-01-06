Low water pressure caused by a water main repair has prompted a precautionary boil advisory for some customers of Consolidated Public Water Supply District No. 1, according to a Wednesday news release.

The advisory will remain in effect until 4 p.m. Thursday. It affects customers at, on or in:

  • 19347 S. Old Hwy 63.
  • South Zumwalt Road.
  • North and South Mount Pleasant Road.
  • Raitt Road.
  • Critter Crossing Road.
  • Lee Road.
  • Eagle Knoll Subdivision.
  • South Westbrook Drive.
  • East Dusenbery Drive.
  • East Lloyd Hudson Road.
  • East Soft Pit Hill Road.
  • South Coonce Lane.
  • Lake Champetra Subdivision.
  • South Demarco Road.
  • East Claysville Road.
  • Missouri River View Drive.
  • South Talley Road.
  • County Roads 394, 395 and 399.
  • Emerald Point Road.
Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • I've been a reporter and editor at Missouri community newspapers for 35 years and joined the Columbia Missourian in 2003. My emphasis at the Missourian is on local government and elections. You can reach me at swaffords@missouri.edu or at 573-884-5366.

Recommended for you