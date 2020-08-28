“We Always Swing” Jazz Series will be returning for the 2020-21 season with hopes to remain a staple in the community while following CDC regulations.
“Not very many musicians or people are traveling. We came up with the idea of showcasing some of Missouri’s best performers,” said Jon Poses, executive and artistic director of the “We Always Swing Jazz Series.
There will be a lot of noticeable changes to this 2020-21 season of the Jazz Series:
- The capacity will be limited to 36 people per concert.
- Murry’s, the jazz restaurant where the series will be held, will follow all CDC social distancing guidelines.
- Guests and staff will be required to wear a mask, except when eating or drinking.
- Staff will have their temperatures checked prior to the Jazz Series opening their doors.
“This season will be like no other — but it will take place. With COVID, we just don’t have all the answers yet,” Poses said. “We’re just excited to announce the first four limited-capacity, socially-distanced concerts that will also be livestreamed from Murry’s.”
Tickets are being sold by lottery-picked seats at the price of $35 per concert. The first priority — previous season buyers — have a deadline of 5 p.m. Friday. The second priority — previous package buyers — have a deadline of 5 p.m. on Sept. 4. The third priority is open to the public with a deadline of 5 p.m. on Sept. 11.
The first half of the Jazz Series features four socially-distanced “Sundays @ Murry’s” performances:
- Sept. 20 — The Roger Wilder Trio
- Oct. 11 — The Eric Slaughter Trio
- Nov. 15 — The Aryana Nemati-Baghestani Quartet
- Dec. 6 — The Peter Schlamb Quartet
The Jazz Series team remains hopeful they will be able to announce and deliver additional performances and events as they move into 2021.
“We are excited for the first half of the series this fall. We will keep the faith and hope that on January 1st, we can continue on and have the whole season booked,” Poses said.