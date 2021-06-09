As part of Columbia’s Bicentennial Celebration, the “We Always Swing” Jazz Series will sponsor three concerts at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 1, at Rose Music Hall and 7 p.m. Friday, July 2, at the Second Baptist Church.
The Thursday night performances will be headlined by two groups featuring MU students and alumni. The first, a tentet, is led by MU Jazz Studies Program's Sam Griffith. The second group, a quartet, is led by MU alumnus Ben Colagiovanni.
Reginald R. Robinson and John Reed-Torres will perform during the J.W. "Blind" Boone Bicentennial Concert on Friday. Admission at Second Baptist Church will be free.
Jon Poses, executive director of "We Always Swing" Jazz Series, said he's excited for the event.
“We are happy to participate in the July 4th celebration,” he said. “We voluntarily and enthusiastically put the CoMo 200 logo on the website.
“Assistant Director Josh Chittum put together a really nice double bill of music of people from Columbia and mid-Missouri," Poses said. "We are hoping a lot of people come out.”
Tickets for the Thursday night concert are on sale now and can be purchased on the "We Always Swing" website or by calling 449-3009.