Steven Sapp, Columbia community relations director, has announced he will retire at the beginning of next year after 41 years working for the city.
Sapp, 61, was born and raised in Columbia and is a fourth-generation Boone Countian. He said he has loved living in Columbia because it is a vibrant community with lots to do. MU keeps Columbia especially young and exciting, he said.
“It’s just a fun place — a great place to live for so many people,” Sapp said. “Part of our challenge is making sure it’s a fun place and a great place to live for everybody, not just a few, but everybody.”
In 1980, Sapp started his career by answering 911 phone calls for Public Safety Joint Communications. He joined the Columbia Fire Department as a firefighter in 1989 and was assigned as a lieutenant to the Fire Marshal’s Division in 1998.
Sapp continued to work up to captain and then battalion chief as the fire marshal. He retired from the fire department in June 2012.
One month after his retirement, he joined the Columbia Public Works Department as the public information officer. In Jan. 2016, he was promoted to director of the Community Relations Department.
“My entire career has been dedicated to public service and to the residents of mid-Missouri,” Sapp wrote in a news release. “It has been a humbling and extremely fulfilling experience to serve and to work alongside so many other dedicated public servants who strive each and every day to make our community a better place for everyone.”
The Community Relations Department was newly created when Sapp became director. According to the news release, he “championed a number of new initiatives to strengthen communications and improve interactions with residents.”
Travel plans
In retirement, Sapp plans to see his family and travel.
“It’s time to go visit some grandchildren that we haven’t seen in person for a while and just do some traveling and see other parts of this beautiful country,” he said.
Sapp hopes to visit all 50 states with his wife, Kim. A couple of years ago, they visited Alaska. This year, they were supposed to travel to Hawaii, but their plans were halted by COVID-19.
Sapp has four children and 14 grandchildren. That may take him and his wife to the Northeast first.
He hasn’t seen some of his grandchildren in person in more than a year. He is striving to reconnect in the safest way possible.
“I think that in itself will be so rewarding,” he said.
City Manager John Glascock said Sapp has had an impact on Columbia in his long career with the city.
“It’s hard to imagine the city of Columbia without Steve,” Glascock said in the news release. “He has made such a positive impact on our community and provided unwavering dedicated service to our residents for many decades.”
Glascock thanked Sapp for his service in the release.
Sapp said he values community engagement and that it is important on every level. He said his work over the years has given him the opportunity to meet community members from all backgrounds.
“It has been eye-opening to hear from people and hear their stories,” Sapp said.
He said he hoped Columbia’s conversations would move forward, both civil and, when appropriate, uncivil.
“Conversations are hard work. We should all kind of participate in that, and be respectful in those conversations,” he said. “So I just hope, as a community, we continue to have those conversations and continue to get better and from our perspective within the city government.”
Sapp said there is always work to be done to improve transparency.
“I think we’ve made some progress, but we have a lot of work that needs to be done,” he said.
His true hope is for all departments to come together as one.
“We’re not just the Utility Department, we’re not just the Parks and Recreation Department — we are the city of Columbia,” he said. “We have to work together as leaders and directors. That is how we truly find the harmony that we need to best serve our artisans, residents and our visitors.”