'We don't want your kudos, we want you to act:' One day with JB Mobile COMO

Catherine Armbrust has been thinking about scarcity and fear lately.
As a volunteer for JB Mobile COMO, she’s observed the way the chain reaction between the two instills a trauma mindset in the people she serves.
“It leads to depression and anxiety. It leads to suffering. If there were a better balance of resources, we would have less scarcity and less suffering,” Armbrust said. “And while that’s obviously very complicated, it’s really at the root of everything we do.”
She pushes these thoughts aside as she walks toward a camp and announces her presence on an early spring morning. “Hey,” she calls out, “is everyone here?”
The members of the camp emerge from their tents to greet her and pass around paper bags of food. The bags are labeled by name, because she’s friendly with many people along the route. One bag contains additional goodies meant for a man who’s birthday was the previous day.
Armbrust lingers for a while to hear the latest: new characters who passed through the night prior, the events of the past few days of sunny weather and lamentations over looming storms. Armbrust reminds them that clothes will be distributed at Douglass Park the following week.
Armbrust bids them goodbye and counts enough bags for the next few pockets of the camp, a short hike up the hill. She greets a man named Sean and his dog, Peanut, in a more private section and hands him a bag. She asks if there’s anything else he needs. Sean thinks for a moment.
“Maybe you could just bring us some more of this warm weather,” Sean says.
Armbrust laughs and admits, “We brought sunshine today, but that’s all I’ve got for now.” She gives Peanut one last rub before parting.
“We’re happy to see you,” Sean says as she lugs a cooler of soup containers onward.
JB Mobile COMO, formerly JB Mobile Soup Kitchen, offers food and water to people at camps and at Turning Point, a local shelter, a few times a week. The organization also distributes camping gear, including tents and sleeping bags, as well as seasonal clothes: hats, boots, hand warmers and blankets. It has a fuel team to refill propane and deliver firewood, as well as a handful of nurses to provide medical assistance. If someone needs help getting to the emergency room or picking up a prescription from Walmart, volunteers offer to accompany them.
When Armbrust noticed that one man with mobility issues had lost his walker, she posted a request for a cane on the group’s Facebook page. She was able to deliver it to him within a week.
The group recently changed its name to signify the breadth of services it provides. JB Mobile is also in the process of attaining nonprofit status so it can apply for grant funds.
Armbrust’s ability to provide these services is contingent upon a close connection, and constant contact, with both the people the group serves and its network of supporters.
“You start to get to know a lot of these people,” she said. “You’re not necessarily BFFs, but you know their story. And that’s an important connection.”
The beginnings
JB Mobile COMO is one of the few groups supporting Columbia’s unhoused population that puts mutual aid at the forefront of its mission and that is entirely run by volunteers.
Dirk Burhans started the group in 2019 under the auspices of the John Brown Gun Club, a separate direct action group.
Whenever an opportunity presents itself to include unhoused people in the groups work, volunteers embrace it. One unhoused woman knits hats that the soup kitchen distributes. Others help fill propane canisters that the fuel team brings to other camps.
“I was coming from the anarchist tradition of direct action, meaning we don’t rely on the government. We see what needs to be done,” Burhans said, “and we do it now.”
What was once a small operation with a few, occasional volunteers is now its own independent group with about two dozen regular volunteers making food and a small core group distributing it across the city.
In 2020, the organization was serving 70 to 80 people per week. Now, it serves 70 to 80 people per day. Whether that increase is due to a rise in unhoused people or improvements in reaching them, Burhans isn’t sure.
In Armbrust’s mind, there’s a simple principle behind the work. “It is a community’s job to take care of the people who are struggling to take care of themselves,” she said.
To her, city leaders rely on volunteers to fill the gaps they are unwilling to commit to, even when they have discretionary funds that could help. She’s hopeful about the city’s plans to develop more robust services for unhoused people with an Opportunity Campus, a proposed city-funded shelter and resource center for unhoused people, but is disheartened and skeptical of how slowly these plans are moving.
“We’re not banking on anything. We’re going to keep doing what we’re doing, because we have to. People have basic things they need help with in this very moment.”
The preparation
The meal this day consisted of hearty soup, fresh fruit (grapes, apples, bananas, clementines) and soft rolls from the food bank — plain or jalapeño cheddar. The soup, packed with nutrients and flavor, was made by volunteers and contains split peas, white beans, red beans, smoked ham and turkey.
Earlier that morning, the materials spread across Armbrust’s counter space, and the rich smell of spices spread across her home.
“All the volunteers put so much love in this work, especially the food,” Armbrust said. Some days, it’s pumpkin sausage pasta; other days, it’s white chicken chili.
There’s a rhythm to Armbrust’s preparation of the 80 meals: She scoops a cup full of “surprise rice” into the bottom of a disposable container. Then, fill the rest with soup. Place the lid on, seal the sides and needle a spork through the sipping hole. She then drops it into a paper bag with fruit, rolls or loads it into one of the five coolers, dubbed the “Sweet,” “The Sweet Two: the Electric Boogaloo,” the “Hammond,” the “Armstrong,” and the “Legend-12” (some Armbrust named herself, some are named after the people who donated them and others were already labeled when she bought them from a thrift store).
She kept her hands steady but nodded along to “Bulletproof” by La Roux.
Armbrust and her Kelsey Smith, who is her regular route partner, prefer to finish this work up front, while Burhans prefers to carry a crockpot around in the back of his car and prepare the meals on the spot.
Armbrust met Burhans at a protest after George Flyod was murdered. He brought her into the fold months later to help distribute resources during a two-week winter spell. Armbrust covers Monday and Wednesday camp runs with Smith year round. They also go with other volunteers to the Wabash Emergency Warming Center during extreme weather events and when temperatures are below 40 degrees. Even when it’s not open, they know some unhoused people still sleep behind it. Burhans covers Friday camp runs during the winter with his partner Margaret McConnell.
Core volunteers request needed items from their social media networks or buy them using funds donated by community supporters on Venmo, PayPal and GoFundMe.
There’s a high turnover of supplies. “We go through so much, because we’re feeding more people, and there’s so many more people in the camps. And during the winter season, people’s stuff is more likely to break or get stolen,” Armbrust said. Her garage is filled with donations and supplies.
When all of Armbrust’s morning preparations are in order, she plays Tetris with the finite space in her blue van, fitting the coolers, extra bags and supplies into every crevice.
The route
After the morning spent preparing and visiting the first camp along the route, Armbrust’s van arrives at Turning Point.
“I have to say you guys are my favorite,” Sandra Miller said, thanking Armbrust as she receives a bag. “You guys are taking in the crowds that nobody else will take in: people with mental health issues, addictions and tons of different personalities. I’ve watched you guys go around and treat people like they’re human beings, asking if each individual is OK and what you can do to help. Nobody ever asked you to do that.”
Armbrust smiles as she packs another paper bag. This meal is for a man across the street. He’s sitting by the sidewalk blasting the Bee Gees from a speaker.
“In this economy it’s hard to stay above water when everything is so costly,” Miller said. “I’d love to help out and care for people too, but I can’t yet. One day, I hope to be in a position where I can help give back”
Armbrust said, “If you stay here in town and find yourself in the position where you’re able to, you just let us know.”
As she head home, Armbrust reflects on the day. “The fact that so many people believe homelessness, addiction and poverty are choices is dumbfounding to me. Because it’s so much more complex than that,” she said. “Sometimes choice is involved, but you can never boil it down to one thing. Even if it is a choice, I don’t think that means a person isn’t deserving of basic needs.”
But she isn’t naive. She can see why some people don’t want their taxes to be spent on things they believe are personal, rather than institutional, failures.
“I don’t think people realize the lack of services that are actually available and how hard it is for people to navigate the existing ones. I certainly don’t have it all figured out,” she said. “But I think there’s a way to find more of a balance.”
The cycle repeats
JB Mobile COMO is already more than the standard soup kitchen it started as, but Armbrust envisions the group continuing to broaden and strengthen the support it provides.
The group hopes to store and distribute more clothes and shoes and bring more medical professionals on board. It wants to train more volunteers and replicate services available in other cities with mobile showers, restrooms and washing materials. It hopes to bring animal rescue pet care for folks in camps.
At the forefront of Armbrust’s goals is designing a survey sheet that she can pass out along the route to ask people what would be most helpful.
“As privileged volunteers, we can dream all we want, but we have to make sure that we’re hearing and including the voices of the folks who are actually going to use these services.”
Armbrust believes there’s enough love and willpower in Columbia to achieve these goals.
“We don’t want your kudos, we want you to act,” she said. “We can’t be the only ones doing it. The churches can’t. The social workers can’t. The city also has to put some money and love into this as well. We can’t turn away from suffering, and there’s a lot of it.”
After her trip to Turning Point, Armbrust drops off food and supplies at another camp and drives around Columbia to pass out the remaining food to people flying signs at intersections or hanging out at parks.
She arrives home around 2 p.m. She’ll take a nap, finish a lesson plan for the visual arts class she teaches at MU. She might watch the previous night’s City Council meeting video; she missed the meeting because she was at Wabash distributing food. She takes time to watch the video if she has enough time though. Her priority is preparing to do it all over again.