They go by many names — Alabama jumpers, snake worms, crazy worms and, most commonly, jumping worms. But by any label, these things are coming.
Leaving in their wake nutrient-deprived soil the texture of coffee grounds, they’re spreading in Missouri. And while we have yet to see any widespread infestations here, the implications are clear: They have the potential to cause significant damage to the ecosystem.
And it won’t be easy to stop them.
“We know they're coming,” said Angela Sokolowski, invasives coordinator with the Missouri Department of Conservation. “We're not exactly sure how they're going to affect Missouri. But we know that if they get into the natural areas, it's not going to be good at all.”
Jumping worm behavior
Jumping worms are an invasive species of earthworm that thrash wildly when disturbed.
Native to east Asia but now widespread in the central United States, they eat away at the top layer of soil, devouring basically any organic matter they find.
They likely came to North America in the 19th century along with plants and other agricultural materials.
They eradicate leaf litter, which often serves as a protective layer for insects and other organisms and provides bedding for tree seedlings to sprout.
Their ravenous appetite also means they deplete the soil of more nutrients than other earthworms, making it harder for plants to grow.
Most earthworms burrow deeper in the soil, both aerating it and helping its capacity to hold water. That’s why earthworms are generally good for gardens, Sokolowski said.
Since jumping worms stay within only the top 3-4 inches of soil and don’t burrow like other earthworms, they minimize the soil’s water-holding capacity instead.
Fewer plants plus the removal of the protective leaf layer means the soil becomes apt to erode.
“Instead of rain falling on leaf litter and other dead vegetation, if those worms have completely consumed all the leaf litter in that particular area, rain is just hitting bare soil," Sokolowski said. "And it's much more prone to erosion because of that."
They also damage plant roots, rendering those plants more susceptible to disease, drought or other pests.
Big trouble in central U.S.
As a result of all these factors, areas like Minnesota and Wisconsin, where jumping worms have infested for longer, have seen changes in their forests and woodlands.
“A big effect that they have noticed in certain places up north is that they're not getting tree seedlings to germinate,” Sokolowski said. “And potentially long term, they're not going to get a replacement layer of trees. In the long game, that can really affect forest systems and wetlands.”
If parts of Missouri were to face significant infestation, the resulting changes would have the potential to alter our natural settings, the food chain and beyond.
According to the Conservation Department, the lack of a leaf litter layer leaves lizards, other reptiles, invertebrates, amphibians, ground-nesting birds and small mammals without a habitat, resulting in a decline in species diversity and a disruption of the food chain.
“If the understory changes, if that affects pollinators, if that affects breeding bird species, you know, there's a lot of ways in which people can be indirectly affected by the change in wildlife and the natural places around them,” Sokolowski said.
Gardeners hit first
The first people to notice the jumping worms’ impact will likely be gardeners, and the worms will pose a different problem than the regular invasive pests they get.
“There are a lot of pests, many of which are not native to the U.S., that really make it difficult to grow a given crop, of course, and obviously, that is a very different scenario than a worm that is actually changing the soil itself,” said Tony Minnick, urban farms manager at the Columbia Center for Urban Agriculture.
It might be a surprise to find that Missouri’s other species of earthworms are non-native, too. All earthworms, like nightcrawlers, that live in the state don’t originate here.
Glaciation wiped out the region’s native worms about 20,000 years ago, and most of the common earthworms here today arrived with European settlers.
Being non-native doesn’t inherently mean a species is a bad thing, though.
“There are a lot of invasive species like earthworms that are non-native that we don't have much gripe with," Minnick said. "And for good reason. They're great."
60 days to maturity
Because of their non-native status, jumping worms often don’t have direct competitors or predators. They didn’t evolve in this environment, and they have an advantage over the other earthworm species — rapid reproduction.
Jumping worms don’t need a mate to reproduce. An individual worm can create its own eggs. And while it’s not a wholly unique trait — there are other worm species that can reproduce that way — their ability to self-fertilize raises the level of concern.
“If you get one worm or one cocoon of eggs in potting soil, or you pick that one worm up somewhere and bring it home, you potentially have a whole population on your hands,” Sokolowski said.
According to the Conservation Department, it only takes 60 days after hatching for the worm to develop into a sexually mature adult.
Combine that with the fact they can make their tiny, pinhead-sized eggs completely solo, and jumping worm populations can easily explode undetected in a relatively short time.
“I don't have a sense that anyone's really successfully stopping the spread of these because those eggs are so cryptic,” Sokolowski said.
Jumping worms commonly spread in a few ways. One is by the trade of nursery plants, spread through the potting soil.
If a nursery happens to have these worms without realizing it, they could accidentally sell plants potted with infested soil to people who then come home and plant with the infested soil in their gardens, inadvertently starting a whole population of jumping worms in this new location.
Another means of spreading is the disposal of yard waste.
“Oftentimes in urban areas, people can take their yard waste to a big facility where it all gets mulched or chipped or whatever,” Sokolowski said. “And frequently, those municipalities will redistribute that as mulch, or it's free for people to take.”
If yard waste that contains the worms finds its way into the bigger pile, people who take from that pile will spread them.
Not easy to stop them
Effectively stopping the spread will prove a challenge. As is common among other invasive species, the jumping worms’ rapid reproduction makes them hard to slow down.
People are encouraged to check for evidence of the jumping worms when purchasing potted plants. If the worms have been in there for a while, the top of the soil will look like coffee grounds — a telltale sign of a jumping worm infestation.
That soil consistency, also described as looking like cooked ground beef, is a result of the worms’ castings, or excrement, left on the surface of the soil.
If someone wanted to be extra careful with their potted plant purchases, they could transplant bare-root, not using the soil that the plant came potted in. Then, they could either dispose of that potting soil or leave it in the sun to heat up.
Jumping worms cannot survive temperatures above 104 degrees F, and a pile of compost in the summer will reach that temperature frequently, Sokolowski said.
She also advises people to clean shoes, tools and equipment that have dirt on them, since there could be invasive worm eggs or even invasive plant seeds hiding in that soil.
People should not be frightened by them, she said, and it’s not a pandemic of invasive earthworms. But they’re not to be taken lightly.
“They could show up anywhere. And I hope people start keeping their eyes peeled for them and doing some preventative practices, but I'm not sure how we're going to entirely stop these from spreading around.”