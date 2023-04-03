Jumping worm

Jumping worms are invasive earthworms that are spreading in North America and cause problems for plants and soils. They thrash violently when disturbed.

 Missouri Department of Conservation

They go by many names — Alabama jumpers, snake worms, crazy worms and, most commonly, jumping worms. But by any label, these things are coming.

Leaving in their wake nutrient-deprived soil the texture of coffee grounds, they’re spreading in Missouri. And while we have yet to see any widespread infestations here, the implications are clear: They have the potential to cause significant damage to the ecosystem.

  Community reporter, fall 2022

