Walking up to the podium at last week’s Planning and Zoning Commission meeting with his hands in his pockets and no papers, Tyson Hunt, the co-founder and CEO of Logboat Brewing Company, got straight to the point.
“We need to make more beer.”
Logboat is seeking to rezone its property on the corner of Hinkson Avenue and Fay Street for an expansion. The request was made last month to switch the plat of land from mixed-use neighborhood to industrial.
The request was approved by the commission Aug. 19 and forwarded to the city council for final approval. The expansion would transform the zone from an artisan industry to a light industry, which Logboat needs to go forward with its plans.
The company is still working through important details about what the expansion will include, and Hunt said he did not want to discuss those details now. Jesse Stephens of Crockett Engineering, speaking at the meeting on behalf of Logboat, disclosed some future plans.
“Essentially what Logboat is trying to do is expand their facility in the neighborhood of doubling the size of their production facilities,” said Stephens, according to a video recording of the meeting hosted on the city’s website.
Logboat also submitted requests for conditional use permits for expansion of bar use and more parking, which it plans to present to the commission next month. This indicates more than production is in the works.
“What I tell you now could very well change,” said Brad Kelley, a planner for Columbia who is working on the Logboat application, “In the concept review, what I saw was an addition of 10,000 square feet.”
The Planning and Zoning Commission has received five letters of support for the rezoning, all from neighborhood property owners, as well as the previous property owner. One supporter is Sarah Ashman, the owner of Walt’s Bicycle and Wilderness located across the street from Logboat.
“I think Logboat as a business really enhances the neighborhood,” Ashman said. “We don’t really see the issues with them expanding and switching the zoning.”
At the meeting, Peter Norgard, the president of the Benton-Stephens Neighborhood Association, who was speaking on behalf of a few individuals, not the entire neighborhood, enumerated his rezoning concerns.
“I think there will be perceived and real negative impacts for the neighborhood of Benton-Stephens to the east,” Norgard said.
Norgard’s concerns include the lack of building height limitations if zoning is approved. During the meeting, Stephens said Logboat plans to keep the new buildings at approximately 35 feet tall, the height of their current facilities.
But Norgard senses a future where Logboat grows larger, leaves Columbia and a new company takes its place.
“Zoning changes run with the land, not the owner,” said Norgard. “Who’s to say the future industrialist is going to abide by their promises?”
Norgard also discussed potential noise pollution, increased heavy vehicle traffic on the surrounding roads from additional shipping and increased parking issues with the addition of a bar.
Norgard said in an email that since the commission hearing, he learned that “Logboat does, in fact, have plans to address their parking. However, I am hopeful a more comprehensive solution can be arrived at.”
Norgard’s opposition comes down to protecting the integrity of his neighborhood, while surrounding business owners advocate for the expansion in the interest of Columbia’s economy.