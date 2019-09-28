Skylark Bookshop was packed like an overstuffed bookshelf Saturday night as the store hosted a discussion about race and the criminal justice system.
Over 30 people came to hear Nakia Jones, a former law enforcement officer of 22 years, and Lise Pearlman, a former San Francisco Bay Area judge, discuss their experiences in the judicial system and their respective books on the subject.
Jones posted a passionate Facebook post after the death of Alton Sterling in July 2016. She was an officer for the Warrensville Heights Police Department at the time.
Sterling was killed by two white Baton Rouge Police Department officers in 2016.
Jones decided to write the book “The Truth Divided” about her experience working as a law enforcement officer and being an African-American woman.
Jones told those in attendance how she felt at the time of Sterling’s death.
“As an officer, when I saw those videos before of unarmed black men being shot, I always tried to see if they did something wrong,” Jones said.
She went through the thought process of how an officer may respond to a potential threat.
“I didn’t see him do anything wrong,” Jones said regarding Sterling’s behavior in the video of his death.
Pearlman discussed the importance of diversity in juries and how the majority of district attorneys in the United States are white men. This is a topic that she examines in her book “American Justice On Trial.”
Referencing the ongoing trial of former Dallas Police Officer Amber Guyger, Pearlman stressed the importance of “a fair and honest trial.”
Guyger is on trial for fatally shooting an unarmed black man in his own apartment.
Both Pearlman and Jones told the audience how the verdict of the trial would have a tremendous impact on our country.
Jones was inspired to be a law enforcement officer after the verdict for Rodney King, who was violently beaten by officers of the Los Angeles Police Department, was decided by a jury. The jury acquitted four police officers who had been charged with using excessive force.
“I wanted to be a role model in my community,” Jones said.
Jones lived in the community she policed while being a law enforcement officer. She said her hope was and is to bridge the gap between the community and the police.
Pearlman and Jones agreed implicit bias should be addressed not just by law enforcement but also by members of the judicial system. Both mentioned how implicit bias affects how an officer may act during a tense confrontation.
“I think we become fearful of things we don’t understand,” Jones said in regard to officers policing in communities that they themselves do not know a lot about.
“We got to make this better,” Jones said. “Communities don’t want to trust the police.”
As a mother of two African-American sons and as the first African-American woman on her police force, Jones said she felt “like I was under a lot of pressure to set the standard. Not only as an officer but also as a member of the community.”
Jones also discussed the importance of community policing.
“I believe that it is so important because as the police we have an advantage when we get into the community. The community trusts us,” she said.
“When you’re a good officer you have the platform to really bridge the gap in the community,” Jones said.