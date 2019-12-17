Volatile markets, social isolation, long and hard work days, adverse weather conditions — these are only some of the stressors facing farmers that Sean Brotherson discussed Tuesday at the 2019 University of Missouri Crop Management Conference.
Brotherson, a professor and Extension Family Science specialist at North Dakota State University, spoke in a presentation entitled "Hard Choices in the Heartland: Understanding and Responding to Rural Stress Concerns."
Two major factors that contribute to stress in farmers are weather and crop prices, Brotherson said. He explained that crises arise surrounding these factors because they are beyond one's control, creating a "sense of challenge beyond resolution."
Other stress factors for farmers include financial aspects such as debt payments, cash flow in operations and arranging financing, he said.
With a deep mental and historical connection to farming, especially among those whose farms have been passed down for generations, failure in farming is a threat to the way of life and identity of farmers, Brotherson said.
Suicide is an increasing issue among farmers, Brotherson said. According to the CDC, suicide rates are higher among rural populations compared to urban ones. The gap among these rates grew steadily from 1999 to 2015, and accelerated starting in 2007.
Surrounding this issue, Brotherson showed a video that provided an overview of the topic, including social stigmas, indications someone may be depressed and resources for people experiencing depression.
There are physical and emotional warning signs, Brotherson said, that can indicate someone is depressed. He gave examples such as headaches, insomnia, isolating oneself, fatigue and tension.
Some ways to help others you think are experiencing depression are to reach out to them, remind them it's OK to talk about what they're going through and to be direct, Brotherson said.
"You don't have to be the person's best friend to be concerned about them," Brotherson said.
Brotherson discussed stigmas farmers have when dealing with stress. He mentioned a sense of pride farmers have to handle things themselves and how it's common for them to handle issues on their own without ever talking about it.
As important as it is for farmers to maintain their equipment and tools, it's just as important to maintain their mental health, Brotherson said.
"It's [farmers'] health that is their most important asset and resource in that operation," Brotherson said. "If that's your most important asset, then that needs to be your most important priority."
Brotherson also included resources available to farmers and anyone else experiencing stress or depression. He said one very good resource for farmers is Farmstrong — an organization based in New Zealand that provides information on mental hygiene for farmers.
After attending the presentation, Andy Luke, MU Extension Field Specialist in Agronomy, said the issue of stress in farmers is one that he's heard about before but hasn't discussed.
Luke said the presentation gave him an understanding of warning signs to look out for and ideas of what to do in those situations.
Walking away from the lecture, he has a better understanding of resources available to those struggling with stress or depression, Luke said.
