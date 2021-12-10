Weather extremes challenge health of the unhoused

In the midst of the buzz at Operation Safe Winter, J. Willis inspected a tower of winter clothes. Foraging for garments that might fit her, she hummed a soft melody beneath the overlapping conversations and gentle blow of the brisk November air at Flat Branch Park.
“During winter, I have to do what I can to stay warm,” said Willis, an unhoused Columbia artist. “I can pray to God and see where he takes me, but I’ve had to juggle a ton of unfortunate events in my life all at once. That’s why I’m here. I have to do what I can to take care of myself.”
During the period of limbo between summer and winter, Willis and other unhoused people shift their daily routines from evading extreme heat to bracing for extreme cold. The Operation Safe Winter event, held Nov. 6 by the community organization of the same moniker, helped provide unhoused people with clothes and other items to help them cope when temperatures drop.
The winter months bring frigid temperatures and a steady onslaught of wind, but during the summer unhoused people are susceptible to the country’s number one weather killer — heat — said Kenton Gewecke, KOMU 8 news chief meteorologist.
The city’s warming and cooling centers open during the day, but nighttime options are more sparse, especially during winter.
“That becomes an issue of where do people go at nighttime when it’s really cold,” Gewecke said.
Patricia Howard, who helped run the event, said the shelters in Columbia are a staple for unhoused people, but she had also spent her fair share of time huddled behind a sturdy, wind-blocking building when she was homeless.
“This city needs more options. Especially during the coronavirus last winter, there were less places to go,” she said.
Winter: Cold temperatures and wind
During this time of year, Willis said, she and many other unhoused people spend as much time indoors as possible, using shelters and public areas. But without stable housing, Gewecke said, they are most likely to be on the frontlines of extreme weather events.
The dual effect of cold temperatures and wind puts people spending a lot of time outside at risk of frostbite and hypothermia, which can require serious medical attention, Gewecke said.
According to the City of Columbia’s website, warming and cooling centers are open during normal business hours to anyone seeking respite from weather and access to restrooms and drinking fountains.
Sara Humm, public information specialist for Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services, said these centers are used throughout the year and help prevent extreme situations where medical attention would be needed to treat hypothermia, frostbite or heat-related health issues.
Outside of business hours, the city opens a temporary overnight warming center for forecasts of 9 degrees Fahrenheit or below at the Wabash Bus Station from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.
But Gewecke said even conditions and temperatures above 9 degrees can be dangerous for the human body, especially depending on wind chill and what materials a person has to keep themselves warm.
“When you get to anywhere below freezing point (32 degrees), your body has to figure out how to stay that warm,” he said.
Columbia’s 9-degree benchmark for the Wabash center was set by the City Council three years ago as an emergency warming center when other shelters were reaching capacity.
During the Oct. 4 City Council meeting, Commission on Human Rights Chair Amanda Hinnant urged the city to temporarily increase the minimum temperature to open Wabash to 18 degrees. The proposed new minimum temperature would have opened the center for seven additional nights last winter beyond the 11 nights it was in use, she said. This figure is similar to previous winters, said John Ogan, public information specialist for the Public Works Department.
City Manager John Glascock resisted the change, citing the risk of losing federal transit funds allowing the center to operate.
At the subsequent Oct. 18 meeting, Interim Public Works Director Shane Creech said inquiries to federal grant authorities revealed that raising the benchmark temperature would technically be permitted as long as it didn’t interfere with regular transit operation.
However, Creech and Mayor Brian Treece said maintaining staff properly trained in assisting unhoused people would not be sustainable. Creech cited several nights last season when the center opened but trained volunteer outreach members could not be present.
The request to raise the temperature activation point hasn’t been brought up at council meetings since.
Nonprofit shelters like Turning Point offer a space to do laundry, take showers, receive mail during the day, provide sleeping accommodations and sometimes serve meals at night.
But Humm said the list of available warming centers and shelter beds has dwindled since the start of COVID-19 due to safety precautions. The Columbia Public Library, which sits in a central downtown location, is one of those warming centers that have ceased service.
Even before COVID-19, shelters were reaching capacity. During the 2018-2019 winter season, the Missourian reported that Room at the Inn had to turn people away and Harbor House experienced resource shortages.
Summer: Body struggles to stay cool
The city’s only safety net protecting against extreme heat is its designated cooling centers.
Gewecke said during extreme heat events people typically die from heat stroke, which occurs as the body fights to cool itself down.
“Your body stops sweating, your heart starts pumping faster to circulate more blood to cool it off. Eventually, your basic organs start shutting down because the blood starts going faster and faster between your organs to your heart until it stops,” he said. “It’s a really painful process.”
High humidity levels exacerbate this, since water in the air inhibits sweat evaporation, said Gewecke.
People often experience heat exhaustion before heat stroke, which begins with general muscle weakness, sudden excessive sweating, nausea and vomiting, and even fainting. But it’s not always the case that people feel heat exhaustion symptoms before heat stroke, which is why it’s important to take care of the body before it gets to that point.
Gewecke also said there are long-term consequences of heat exhaustion.
“Even if you don’t necessarily get heat stroke, getting to the point of heat exhaustion too often and for too long can have serious long-term effects on our health.” For instance, he said people could develop a need for dialysis for their kidneys.
“It’s the human body’s biology. It can’t handle certain things. And so we need to give it the respect that it deserves.”
Gewecke said heat-related deaths are preventable, since people can take precautions to protect their bodies with shade, air conditioning and water.
“That’s why it kills me. As a meteorologist, that’s what I’m forecasting for to try to tell people and prevent harm.”
He said that if people can’t utilize those precautions, it becomes a policy issue of protecting unhoused people and workers from having to spend dangerous amounts of time in extreme heat.
“My focus, especially recently, has really been on trying to help people understand that if more people are dying from extreme heat than tornadoes, and these deaths are preventable, they should take extreme heat just as seriously, if not more.”
Climate change: Adding impact to weather extremes
Gewecke said temperature extremes in places that aren’t used to it are a huge issue.
“With our climate rapidly changing, we’re getting these extremes more often and in places that do not normally get them, which is why they’re extremes for those locations,” he said.
Extreme cold killed a lot of people in 2021 because of the cold outbreak that hit the South in places like Texas that don’t typically experience those temperatures and don’t have the infrastructure for cold weather. Heat deaths skyrocketed in the Northwest in 2021 in places like Seattle, where many don’t have air conditioning.
Gewecke said that though Missouri’s summer temperatures aren’t warming as fast as its winter temperatures, its precipitation patterns are changing drastically, affecting flooding and humidity levels.
Columbia saw major flooding in late June, according to KOMU reports.
Because moisture in the air soaks up heat, temperature forecasts could be misleadingly lower than heat index values, which more accurately convey dangerous weather conditions, since the figure combines temperature and humidity. A temperature of 90 degrees could actually have a heat index of 127 degrees if the humidity is 95%.
“There were a couple of waves this summer where we had a weeklong period where the heat index was over 100 or over 105. Over 105 is when you get into that heatstroke criteria,” Gewecke said.
KOMU reports have also shown climate change stretching summer temperatures into the fall season, extending heat threats with it.
Gewecke said that though climate change is everyone’s problem, changing weather conditions are an especially imminent danger for already vulnerable sections of the population.
“Low-income families and unhoused people are the most affected and the first affected by climate change,” he said. “It’s only going to continue to get worse.”