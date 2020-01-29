Snow Wednesday morning created some dicey driving conditions for motorists around Columbia.
At 6:23 a.m. Missouri Department of Transportation Central District tweeted that eastbound lanes of I-70 were open, but the right lane of the eastbound I-70 ramp to the Route 63 connectors was closed. An accident was reported around 4:30 a.m., and MoDot estimated it would be 11 a.m. before traffic would be flowing normally through the area.
Around 7 a.m. Boone County Fire retweeted a map from MoDOT Central District showing a combination of covered and partially covered roads throughout the Central District. They advised everyone to slow down during the morning commute.
Travelers from Columbia to Jefferson City reported slick road conditions.
City plow crews were called in overnight and a new 22-person crew took over at 7 a.m. to continue working city streets, according to an email from Barry Dalton, spokesperson for the Columbia Public Works Department.
Snowfall for the Columbia area is expected to diminish around noon and move out of the area, according to Ben Herzog, senior meteorologist at the National Weather Service in St. Louis.
The weather conditions can be expected to improve over the next 24 hours, he said. Once the snow moves out of the area, Herzog said there could be a dense fog as well as some freezing drizzle overnight.