Severe rain and storms Tuesday night into Wednesday morning caused road closures in mid-Missouri due to flooding.
Route HH in Macon County was closed both ways due to flooding. Route Z, north of Boonville, was also closed, according to KOMU.
“Turn around; don’t drown,” MoDOT reminded drivers.
The Boone County Office of Emergency Management tweeted a flood warning for the Hinkson Creek on Wednesday morning, lasting until 3:12 a.m. Friday.
A second round of thunderstorms were expected to continue into Wednesday evening, bringing a chance of small hail and gusty wind, according to KOMU’s weather forecast. The storms were expected to deliver 1-3 inches of rain, making the main concern continued flooding on the already-soaked ground. Severe weather is forecasted to be focused in the southern areas.
As the rain shifted to showers Wednesday night and Thursday, the temperature is predicted to remain low. The high for Thursday is likely to only reach the lower 40s, causing there to be a chance for snow mixed in with Thursday’s showers.
Friday should bring sunshine to sweep away the rain. Temperatures are predicted to be in the upper 50s to 60s throughout the weekend, before Monday comes with another chance of showers.