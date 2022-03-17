Two people were transported to local hospitals after a Wednesday evening car crash.
The two-vehicle collision occurred at 6:40 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Stadium Boulevard and Highway 63.
Both vehicles were considered "heavily damaged" by the Columbia Fire Department, according to Assistant Fire Chief Clayton Farr.
The first Columbia Fire crew arrived within five minutes of the crash and had to use hydraulic rescue tools to free one occupant from the vehicle.
Updated condition reports on those involved were not available as of Thursday morning.
Further details on the collision might be released by the Fire Department as they become available, Farr said in an email..