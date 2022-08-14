Monday, August 15
Starting at 9:15 a.m., the Boone County Early Childhood Coalition will provide free walk-in screening to assess your child's social and emotional well-being. The event will take place at Southern Boone County Public Library.
Join Southern Boone County Public Library in stories, songs and fun at 9:30 or 10:30 a.m. Families with children ages 3 to 5 are welcome! Registration is required.
The Columbia City Council will meet at 7 p.m in Columbia City Hall.
Tuesday, August 16
Volleyball Black & Gold Scrimmage
Mizzou Women’s Volleyball will compete in a Scrimmage at home beginning at 6 p.m.
Join this live Zoom event from 1 to 2 p.m. and dive deep into the leadership skills, accomplishments and political positions of Lewis and Clark. Registration is required.
If you want to play chess face-to-face and improve your game, come to the Columbia Public Library from 6 to 8 p.m. Players of all ages and experience levels are welcome.
Come to this creative crafting session to decorate your picture frames. This event will take place from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Callaway Public Library.
Wednesday, August 17
This event allows participants the opportunity to connect with employers face-to-face. From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Columbia Public Library will host recruiters for various positions. Dress for success and bring your resume!
Music, food trucks, games and more will be provided from 6 to 8 p.m. at Albert-Oakland Park. This month, the theme will focus on how people should take care of themselves and their surroundings in tough situations.
Thursday, August 18
Children ages birth to 12 months are welcome for a 9:30 a.m. or 10:30 a.m. session of story time at Columbia Public Library! Registration is required.
Dive under the sea to Atlantis to celebrate the end of summer reading as merpeople do. The party begins at 2 p.m. and is open to children ages 8 and older.
MU Soccer v. SEMO
MU Soccer will play against SEMO at home starting at 7 p.m.
Friday, August 19
Dive under the sea to Atlantis to celebrate the end of summer reading as merpeople do. The party begins at 10 a.m. and is open to children ages 8 and older.
Come to this creative crafting session to decorate your picture frames. This event will take place from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Callaway Public Library.
Saturday, August 20
Come see a summer version of Columbia’s annual train show from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Rock Quarry House.
Face painting, balloons, games, live music and more will be happening from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Indian Hills park.
Sunday, August 21
Disconnect from your stress and join in on this goat yoga class from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.! Please come to Pierpoint General Store 15 minutes early to register. Tickets are $35 and mat rentals are $5.
Men’s Soccer vs. Missouri S&T
Columbia College will take on Missouri S&T at home starting at 6 p.m.