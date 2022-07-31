Monday, Aug. 1
Columbia City Council will meet at 7 p.m. It will be held in the City Council Chambers and will be streamed online.
Come join Southern Boone County Public Library for stories, songs and fun. Ages 3 to 5 years are welcome for the 9:30 or 10:30 a.m. sessions.
Tuesday, Aug. 2
Join Mary Braxton in the practice of this ancient form of exercise at the Solar Gallery. The event begins at 4:45 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 3
Marcia Chatelain, an MU graduate and a highly accomplished scholar of African American life and culture, will host an online conversation about her book “Franchise”. The book discusses the overload of fast food restaurants in Black neighborhoods, particularly McDonalds. This discussion will be held over zoom from 1 to 2 p.m. Registration is required.
Thursday, Aug. 4
Children will be able to participate in mixed media art while also practicing their Spanish with Mi Amigo Hamlet and Alina Celeste at the Columbia Public Library at 10 a.m. or 11:30 a.m. Registration is required.
In this month’s First Thursday Book Discussion, trees are taking center stage. In Suzanne Simard’s book “Finding the Mother Tree,” she details how trees adjust to their surroundings and live side-by-side for hundreds of years. This event begins at noon at the Columbia Public Library.
Alina and Hamlet with Being Bilingual Rocks will perform at Stephens Lake Park beginning at 6:30 p.m. Concessions are available, but carry-in food and drinks are also allowed.
Friday, Aug. 5
Join the free art crawl from 6 to 9 p.m. Galleries, shops and businesses will be open for the evening and offer music, demonstrations and children's activities.
Saturday, Aug. 6
Pancakes and Pickleball
Coyote Hill's pancake breakfast returns with the addition of a pickleball tournament at the Columbia Sports Fieldhouse. The pancake breakfast is $5 and will be served from 8 to 11 a.m. Pickleball teams can register for the tournament now. The entry fee is $100 for teams of two. The registration deadline is Aug. 1. All proceeds benefit Coyote Hill.
In this fun activity, you will have the opportunity to solve puzzles that reveal how to save the world’s oceans. There are multiple sessions at the Columbia Public Library. One at 9:30 a.m., another at 11:00 a.m., an afternoon session at 1 p.m. and a final one at 2:30 p.m. This event is for adults and teens only and registration is required.
From 4 to 6 p.m., come enjoy free music from a variety of DJs at Douglas Park. Admission is free.
Sunday, Aug. 7
Learn the basics of origami folding and how to make a butterfly in eight to 10 steps from 1 to 3 p.m. at Curations573 Gallery, 1103 E. Walnut St. Tickets are $20. All ages are welcome.
Les Bourgeois Vineyards A-Frame will host live music beginning at 5 p.m. Wine and snacks will be available. Admission is free and all ages are welcome.