Monday, July 18
Southern Boone County Library will have story time in its meeting room at 9:30 and 10:30 a.m. for ages 3 to 5. Registration is required.
Author Aaron Fox will read aloud his new book that tells of Truman the Tiger searching far and wide for his roar and eventually becoming MU's mascot. There will be crafts and gifts as well. Ages 4 and older are invited to Callaway County Public Library from 4 to 5 p.m.
This adult only event will go through gun safety training to prevent and build awareness surrounding suicide. It will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the Columbia Public Library Friends Room.
Columbia City Council will meet at 7 p.m. in City Hall.
Tuesday, July 19
The Boone County Fair begins at 9 a.m. at the Boone County Fairgrounds. Tickets are $10 Tuesday to Friday, $15 Saturday, and children 6 and under get in for free. Activities include face painting, a beer garden, Royal Legacy Circus and the gates to the Carnival open at 4 p.m. The fair continues through Saturday. See the full schedule of events.
From 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., Columbia Public Library will host free vision screening for ages 6 months and older. Results will be given instantly.
Missouri State Museum will hold an event over Zoom from 1 to 2 p.m. to discuss Vincent Price, renowned actor, art collector and gourmet food connoisseur.
Create an octopus and its home for you to keep in your special place. This event is for children ages 7 to 12 and registration is required. This event has two sessions: one at 2 p.m. and another at 6 p.m.
Ice Cream Social
Cool off with ice cream and air conditioning. The Boone County Missouri Retired Teachers Association & School Personnel is hosting its third annual ice cream social from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at The Rock Quarry, 2002 Grindstone Parkway. The association encourages new retirees from Boone County public schools, prospective members and current members to attend. No RSVP or registration needed.
This class will walk through the basics of painting with acrylics from 6 to 8 p.m. at Southern Boone County Public Library. Adults and teens of all skill levels are welcome. Registration is required.
Fulton Stream Team will show and tell school-aged kids, teens and adults about marine life and how to care for waterways from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. in Veterans Park, Ingle Pavilion.
Wednesday, July 20
If you’re looking for work, attend this job fair. Bring your resume and search for positions at places such as Job point, Boone Health, Lutheran Senior Services and others. This event will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Columbia Public Library.
Holts Summit Public Library invites families with children from birth to age 5 for songs, a story and lots of movement.
Learn ways to be both happy and healthy. Food trucks, art activities, hands-on learning and more will be available at the MU Health Care Pavilion from 6 to 8 p.m. The farmers market will be open from 3 to 7 p.m.
Need help searching for your family history? Visit the Columbia Public Library between 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. to get your questions answered.
Thursday, July 21
Children from birth to age 5 have the opportunity to build their own boat and test it. There are three sessions, one at 9:30 a.m., another at 11 a.m., and a final one at 6 p.m. at Columbia Public Library.
In this session of Cooking by the Book, you can learn about how to shop for quality fish for your kitchen and how to make salmon burgers and tuna bowls with peanut sauce. Register for a Zoom link to this event from 7 to 8 p.m.
Friday, July 22
Children ages 8 and older are welcome to the Callaway County Public Library to create their own sea creature. This will be from 2 to 3:30 p.m. All materials will be provided.
The Boone County Fair begins at 9 a.m. Tickets are $10 on Friday, and children 6 and under get in for free. Activities include face painting, a beer garden, Royal Legacy Circus and the gates to the Carnival open at 4 p.m.
Saturday, July 23
The annual ham breakfast will be held at 8 a.m. at the Boone County Fairgrounds. The top 40 hams, determined by judges in the ham show, will be auctioned following the breakfast.
Shop from local farmers at Columbia’s weekly farmers market from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the MU Health Care Pavilion.
The Columbia Public Library will host the Missouri Connections for health for a discussion about Medicaid. Learn who is eligible, what it offers and more from 10 to 11 a.m. in the Friends room.
Food trucks and multiple home brewers will be present at the Capital Region MU Health Care amphitheater in Jefferson City beginning at 4 p.m. Tickets are $35 in advance and $45 at the gate.
Sunday, July 24
Rose Music Hall will host Jacob Gapsch with special guest Stone House at 7 p.m. Tickets are $6.
Find your inner peace and leave behind the chaotic outer world with Inner Space Explorers' open meditation from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the School of Metaphysics.