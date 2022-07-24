Monday, July 25
The Southern Boone County Library is hosting free, in-person screening to assess well-being and social-emotional health in children ages 2 months to 5 years. Screening takes 10 minutes and is free from 9 to 11:30 a.m.
Need help understanding Windows, Android, or Apple devices? Stop by a Tech Help session with Library trainers at the Columbia Public Library. The classes are free but require a registration. One class is at 6:30 p.m. and another is at 7 p.m.
Tuesday, July 26
Stop by the Columbia Public Library for songs, stories and fun. Registration is required. The 9:30 a.m. session is for ages 1 to 3, and the 10:30 a.m. is for ages 3 to 5.
Tuesday from 10 to 11:30 a.m. the Columbia Public Library will have a beach-themed Memory Care Kit. Enjoy music, conversation and refreshments with others experiencing mild memory loss or cognitive impairment.
This free Teen Driver Safety Program teaches on the importance of attentive driving and seatbelts. Physical challenges will teach teens a variety of risky driving behaviors. This event will be from 3 to 4 p.m. or 7 to 8 p.m. at Columbia Public Library and registration is required.
Visit the new airport terminal under construction at Columbia Regional Airport and see the recently installed terminal bridges. Guided tours of the new space will begin at 3:30 p.m. The final tour will leave at 5:30 p.m.
The city will share the findings from the initial interested parties meeting and revised design concepts for the Ash Street Improvement project. The diagrams will be on display, and engineers will be available to answer questions from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the ARC.
Wednesday, July 27
Adam Roberts will teach teens how to de-stress by practicing yoga and journaling at Columbia Public Library from 2 to 3 p.m. Ages 13 to 18 are welcome. Registration is required.
Visit the Columbia Farmers Market for an easy dinner and a chance to shop around from 3 to 7 p.m. at the MU Health Care Pavilion.
Join library friends at Broadway Brewery to learn about local brews and fishing in Missouri from 6 to 7 p.m. Adults ages 21 and older only. Each attendee receives a free beverage sample. Registration required.
Thursday, July 28
Babies 1 year old and younger are welcome to join this event for rhymes, songs and stories at Columbia Public Library. Registration is required for the sessions at 9:30 a.m. or 10:30 a.m.
Cindy Woolf and Mark Bilyeu will perform at the Columbia Public Library from 7 to 8 p.m. Adults and teens are welcome, but registration is required.
The MU Choir and Ensemble will perform Meredith Monk’s Night and anthem at the Missouri Theatre. There is no cost for admission, and the show begins at 7:30 p.m.
Friday, July 29
These monthly sessions offer music, books and time to socialize for adults accompanied by a caregiver. This event will be from 10 to 10:30 a.m. at the Columbia Public Library.
Create a fun bouquet with a partner and take it home at the end. Admission is free, but registration is required. The event will be from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Toasty Goat.
This performance will feature Katina Bitsicas, Onishi-Beis Duo, and Laraaji as they perform. This event will take place in McKee Gymnasium Studio 4 at 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 30
Visit the MU Health Care Pavilion to buy fresh food from local farmers. The market begins at 8 a.m. and ends at noon.
Join this car meetup and enjoy breakfast food and coffee trucks. Machens Toyota will begin hosting this from 8 to 10 a.m. on the last Saturday of the month.
The Columbia Golf Championship will begin on Saturday and take place at the Columbia Country Club. Visit the website for more information on registration.
At 7:30 p.m. in the Missouri Theatre, there will be eight MU resident composers sharing their work for the very first time. Admission is free.
Sunday, July 31
This Running race will consist of a 10K and 5K beginning at Cosmo-Bethel park. The races begin at 11 a.m.
Join this live auction to see and purchase rare books with no reserve and no buyers premium, featuring 1904 Wizard of Oz 9 Book Lot. This auction will take place from 4 to 8 p.m. at Schlib Antiquarian and online.