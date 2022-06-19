Monday, June 20
The Canvas on Broadway, 706 E. Broadway, Suite 100, is hosting a three hour open-studio class for all skill levels from 6 to 9 p.m. The cost is $40 per painter.
The latest installment of Seeing Visions features Ibiyinka Olufemi Alao. Alao is an artist, filmmaker and author who represented Nigeria. Orr Street Studios, 106 Orr Street, will be hosting this event from 7 to 8:30 p.m.
Tuesday, June 21
The daylong event is a live, free musical celebration with concerts across the city, on streets and in parks.
Chapel Hill Pilates and Yoga, 2010 Chapel Plaza Court, is hosting this free class from 6 to 7 p.m. It will be geared toward beginners who haven't incorporated much movement into their lives lately or have little to no experience with yoga. Modifications and adaptations are available at all times to make the class suited to individual needs.
Columbia City Council
Columbia City Council will meet at 7 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 700 E. Broadway.
Rose Music Hall, 1013 Park Ave., presents the Arcadian Wild with special guest Dawson Hollow starting at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 and required, all ages admitted.
Wednesday, June 22
Meet with employers from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Columbia Public Library. Employers include: ACT, Atkins, Central Bank, Compass Health, EDUStaff, FedEx, JM Eagle, Manpower of Central Missouri, MFA Oil, Missouri Department of Social Services, Division of Youth Services and Storage Mart.
Shop the market and grab an easy dinner. The Columbia Farmers Market hosts food trucks from 3 to 7 p.m.
Columbia Parks and Rec continues its Juneteenth film series with a PBS documentary on the history of Juneteenth at 6 p.m. at the Armory Sports Center, 701 E. Ash St. The screening is free and open to the public.
Thursday, June 23
Skylark Books is bringing back its local author night from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Local writers are invited to read what they are working on.
Midwest Startups is hosting a party to celebrate Columbia at the EquipmentShare office, 5710 Bull Run Drive. The event runs from 4 to 7 p.m.
Elton John and Tim Rice’s musical AIDA is about a star-crossed love affair between an enslaved Nubian princess, Aida, and Radames, an Egyptian captain who is betrothed to the Pharaoh’s daughter, Amneris. Tickets for adults are $20. Shows are held at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Rhynsburger Theater. Additional performances will be June 29 to July 3.
The Maplewood Barn Theatre continues performances of She Kills Monsters, which will be showing at 8 p.m. Thursday to Sunday. Tickets are $13 for adults. Bring a blanket or lawn chair.
Friday, June 24
The Columbia Public Library will offer music, books and other activities designed for adults with disabilities. Adults with a caregiver are welcome from 10 to 10:30 a.m.
This year's PrideFest royalty will compete for the titles of King, Queen and Regent of Pride. The event starts at 6 p.m. at the CBO Event Center, 4747 E. Elk Park Drive. Tickets are $10.
The Norm Ruebling Band will perform from 7 to 10 p.m. at Orr Street Studios as part of the studios' fundraiser. Tickets are $75 and must be purchased in advance.
Saturday, June 25
Floral designs and single specimen daylilies will be on display at the annual juried show sponsored by Central Missouri Hemerocallis Society. The public is invited to view the displays from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Columbia Public Library.
Come out to Douglass Park from 4 to 6 p.m and enjoy free entertainment provided by a variety of DJs including genres of hip hop, R&B and gospel. The event is free.
The Missouri Symphony will perform at 7 p.m. at Stephens Lake Park Amphitheater. Concessions will be available, but carry-in food and drinks are also allowed. The event is free and open to the public.
Spirit of '76 will put on a display of fireworks to Disney's Encanto at the fireworks tent, 6401 Highway 40. The event begins at 8:30 p.m. The movie event is free and open to the public.
Sunday, June 26
The Quorus presents the 2022 Pride Prom. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. before the 5 p.m. show at Rose Park. Tickets are $8. No cash accepted.
Talking Horse Productions presents "Brilliant Traces." The play is set at a remote cabin in Alaska with two people forced together sorting out their escape from society and recovering from grief. The show begins at 2 p.m. Tickets are $15 to $17.