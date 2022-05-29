Monday, May 30
The 95th annual Memorial Day wreath laying ceremony will be at 9 a.m. at the Boone County Courthouse Plaza. The ceremony will honor fallen military personnel with wreath presentations from various veterans organizations.
Take a hike on Rock Bridge’s Sinkhole Trail. The 1.5 mile trail will feature 15 points of interest, with historical information available at locations including Memorial Rocks, Hog’s Graveyard Cave and Ingrum Spring.
Broadway Brewery is hosting Columbia Jazz Orchestra’s monthly show at 8:30 p.m. The orchestra will perform a large repertoire including some of Columbia’s best jazz musicians.
Tuesday, May 31
Children ages 3-6 are invited to come with their camping gear and learn about the hobby at 10 a.m. at Runge Conservation Nature Center in Jefferson City. Registration required.
The As Yet Unnamed Comedy Show – 9:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.
Eastside Tavern is hosting a stand-up comedy show featuring local comedians beginning at 9 p.m. There will be drink specials for all adults.
Wednesday, June 1
First Wednesday Book Sale- Noon-7 p.m., Cookbooks
This month's First Wednesday sale will feature cookbooks. The sale begins at noon and lasts until 7 p.m. The books are from donations to the Friends of the Library. All proceeds go to support library services.
Columbia Farmers Market- 3:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
Columbia Farmers Market is now in session twice a week. The market runs from 3 to 7 p.m. and includes live music and kids’ crafts.
Tornado Siren Tap Takeover- 3:00 p.m. - 11:45 p.m.
The first Wednesday of every month, 1839 Taphouse hosts the Tornado Siren Tap Takeover, featuring craft beer from top breweries. The takeover begins at 3 p.m.
The MU Theater Department will perform a new comedy by Kennedy Center award-winning playwrights with less than 8 hours to prepare. The show starts at 7 p.m. in Studio 4 at the MU Theatre. Admission is $10; family friendly.
Thursday, June 2
Join the Daniel Boone Regional Library for the monthly virtual book discussion at noon; register for a Zoom link. This month's theme is Black History through picture books in honor of Juneteenth.
Bring a blanket and lawn chairs to Stephens Lake Park for the Kids Series featuring children's songwriter and teaching artist Will Parker. The concert begins at 6:30 p.m. Food and drinks are available for purchase.
Join Partners in Sustainable Development International at Waves Cider Co. for its first trivia night. Doors open at 6 p.m. and trivia starts at 7 p.m.; registration is $20 per person and is required before the day of the event. Proceeds from the event will go to the Empowering Women program in Bangladesh.
Friday, June 3
Celebrate the first Friday of the month at Rose Music Hall, where the Fried Crawdaddies will be performing with special guests Violet and Phylshawn. The show begins at 6 p.m.; entry is $5.
The Ponies will perform for a night of improv at Join Talking Horse Productions. Each show is made up on the spot and offers opportunities for audience members to participate or be pulled into the act. The show begins at 7 p.m.; tickets are $10.
Pride Dance Party- 9:00 p.m., $7, The Blue Note
Bring your friends and dance your hearts out at the Pride Dance Party hosted by the Blue Note, featuring songs by Lil nas X and Dolly Parton in honor of Pride month. The event begins at 9 p.m. and entrance is $7. This event is for 18+.
Saturday, June 4
Shredfest- 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Contestants and spectators alike are welcome to join the Shredfest skating competition at Cosmo Park. The event will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. and will feature music, helmet giveaways, food and a best trick contest.
After a two-year hiatus, Art in the Park returns to Stephens Lake Park. The festival features artists from across the United States, displaying a variety of media including painting, drawing, photography, pottery and more. The event runs 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
Brew ‘N View: The Rocky Horror Picture Show – The Blue Note, 9:00 p.m. - 11:30 p.m., $10
Rocky Horror returns to The Blue Note yet again to partake in a special Halloween Brew ‘n View. The Blue Note was Ground Zero for the initial screenings of the cult classic film, and now it is back on their big screen. The screening begins at 9 p.m.; entry is $10. Costumes are encouraged.
Sunday, June 5th
This all women’s half marathon and 5k running race celebrates women, health and fitness. The races begin from Peace Park at 7 a.m. Registration required.
Art in the Park continues from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Stephens Lake Park.
Disconnect from day-to-day stress and experience farm scenery and sweet animals with Goat Yoga. Classes are typically held overlooking a scenic pond, or based on weather, will be held in a rustic barn. The class begins at 3 p.m. at Four Oaks Farm. Arrive 15 minutes early for registration.