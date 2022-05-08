Monday, May 9
Artist Shannon Soldner will be talking about the use of red in painting at 2 p.m. on Zoom. Register to receive a Zoom link.
Join Local Motion and Greenbelt Land Trust for a self-guided happy hour walk along the Hinkson Creek Trail, starting at 4 p.m. Registration is $15 and required.
Tuesday, May 10
Family Story Time
Join the Columbia Public Library staff for stories and fun at an in-person story time. Babies up to 2-years-old are invited to the 9:30 a.m. session and children ages 3- to 5-years-old are invited to the 10:30 a.m. session. Registration is required and masks are required for those over the age of 3.
Chad Rose, associate professor in the Special Education Department at MU, will discuss the effects of social media on youth’s mental health from noon to 1 p.m. on Zoom. Register to receive a Zoom link.
Get your wheelchair or bike detailed while enjoying a cold beverage at Logboat Brewing Company at 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday, May 11
Join this event to make Star Wars creatures from a galaxy far, far away. The 4 to 5:30 p.m. session is for teens only, ages 12 and older. The 6 to 7:30 p.m. session is for adults and teens. Masks are required.
Enjoy this easy ride through town and test microbrew samples along the way. Registration is required and costs $40. Check in at Cycle X starts at 5:15 p.m. and the event finishes at Gunter Hans at 8:00 p.m.
Thursday, May 12
Learn the basics of bike maintenance from expert mechanics while kids enjoy bike games. Food and drinks will be provided. This event at Worley Street Park will start at 5:30 p.m.
In this presentation, Catherine Miller, M.Ed., will focus on the causes of sibling rivalry and how to solve these issues. This event will be held at Columbia Public Library from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the Friends Room.
Friday, May 13
Enjoy a free breakfast at as many stations around town as you can through walking, biking or transit. Stations will be open from 7 to 9 a.m.
Baseball: Missouri vs. Florida
Florida will come to Missouri to take on the Tigers at Taylor Stadium for their first matchup of the weekend starting at 6 p.m.
The city of Columbia will show Luca at 8:30 p.m. in Cosmo Park. Bring your own chair and enjoy food from the food trucks or concession stands.
Saturday, May 14
Anyone from ages 3 to 16 can participate in this 9-step skill course at 9 a.m. Bikes can also be registered and helmets will be given out to those who don't have one.
This workshop is designed to help you build your goals and introduce you to the concept of visualization. Presenter Shelby O’Keefe has a background in positive psychology and strengths-based coaching. This in-person workshop will be in the Friends Room of Columbia Public Library at 12:30 p.m.
Baseball: Missouri vs. Florida
The Gators and the Tigers will face off for their second game at 2 p.m. at Taylor Stadium.
Sunday, May 15
If you’re a singer or songwriter, show off your skills at Sticky’s Cabana from noon to 5 p.m.
Baseball: Missouri vs. Florida
The final game between Florida and Missouri will be at 1 p.m. at Taylor Stadium.