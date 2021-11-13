This weekend, the Show Me Agility Club of Central Missouri is hosting a series of competitions in which dogs must track down various scents. One was held Friday, two were held Saturday and another two will be held Sunday all at the Columbia Canine Sports Center.
Since 2017, the American Kennel Club has been organizing scent work trials based on the work done by professional scent-detecting dogs. In these trials, dogs are tasked with locating cotton swabs saturated in birch, anise, clove and cypress.
“The person can’t see them — the dog has to find it with their nose," said Kathy Echols, who serves as trial chair for the event. "The teamwork between the handler and the dog has to be such that you trust your dog, you’ve trained your dog well enough to tell you, that you can read them correctly and that you can tell when the dog’s found it.”
The only requirements for participating dogs are that they be at least six months old and registered with AKC. There are no breed-related restrictions, and dogs that are deaf or blind are able to participate as well.
The trials consist of four difficulty levels. At the novice, advanced and excellent levels, dogs must respectively find one, two and three odors. At the master level, the number of odors present in the search area is not disclosed. The higher the level, the more distracting elements are present and the higher above the ground the odors are able to be hidden.
There are also four different types of searches. The interior and exterior searches are essentially the same, except one is set in an indoor obstacle course and the other an outdoor one. In the buried search, the odors are hidden in a tub of either water or sand. In the container search, they are hidden in a box or suitcase.
Aditya Eachempati competed Saturday at the master level with his 12-year-old pug, Napoleon, a former agility dog.
"This is what he’s doing in retirement," Eachempati said.
Eachempati sees the scent work trials as a way to help keep Napoleon active and healthy as he gets older.
“The most important thing is that the dog loves doing it," he said. "It keeps him healthy. It keeps his mind sharp.”