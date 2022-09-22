With the pandemic waning, downtown Columbia is seeing increasing levels of outdoor events on public property.

The uptick in the events is welcomed by those boosting the city as a destination, but there have been complaints about the accompanying crowds and noise.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • City/County Government and Neighborhoods reporter, fall 2022. Studying journalism with a focus on reporting and writing. Reach me at erikgalicia@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 573-882-5720.

  • Fred Anklam manages city and county government reporters. He can be reached at anklamf@missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 573-882-5720.

Recommended for you