Significant traffic delays are expected on Interstate 70 this weekend as the Missouri Department of Transportation begins demolition of the Sorrels Overpass Drive bridge Friday night.
The overpass, which spans over I-70 at the northwestern edge of Columbia, was damaged Oct. 18 after a Waste Management dump truck struck the underside of the bridge with its extended arm.
The demolition will begin at 9 p.m. Friday and must be completed by 5 a.m. Monday, according to MoDOT.
Lane closures along I-70 will occur overnight, mostly of single lanes at a time. In some cases, full eastbound or westbound closures will last about 15 minutes.
"Travelers using I-70 will need to plan ahead," Michelle Watkins, MoDOT Central District Engineer, said in a press release Friday.
The demolition and resulting delays will occur during a weekend when various events along I-70 are already expected to increase traffic volumes, including a Kansas City Chiefs home football game Sunday and the State Cross Country Championships in Columbia on Saturday. To account for this, MoDOT is recommending that travelers consider using alternate routes.
Adam Pulley, MoDOT Central District Communications Manager, said those traveling west for the Chiefs game can consider taking Highway 50.
He added that the most important action travelers can take is to check MoDOT’s Traveler Information Map to see where different work zones are. The map can be accessed through the MoDOT website and mobile app.
Pulley said the Sorrels Overpass demolition will happen in increments. The construction team will first dismantle as much of the bridge as they can ahead of any road closures or lane closures. Crews will then have single-lane closures overnight and 15-minute full closures of one direction of travel as needed to safely remove the structure over the interstate.
“We want to make it as brief as possible in order to minimize the traffic impact along I-70,” Pulley said. “Traffic volumes tend to be lower on the weekends with people not commuting into and out of Columbia for work and things like that ... you want to have a brief window where the work is taking place and get it done as quickly as possible.”
The process of replacing the bridge is expected to be completed by 2022. Pulley said a specific completion date has not been determined yet, but more details will be revealed after the demolition.
Other major work projects are expected to cause delays along I-70 this weekend, including a rehabilitation of the westbound Auxvasse Creek bridge in Callaway County. A westbound lane at the bridge is currently closed 24/7.
Pulley said that above all, travelers should be patient during traffic delays and use the resources available to them to plan their trips accordingly.
“Patience is the big thing,” he said. “Make sure you don't get in a rush, and give our crews plenty of room to work ... add some extra time to your commute or see if there's a different route when you know you're going to have to go through road work, whether it's this weekend for the Chiefs game or anytime, even (during) your daily commute.”