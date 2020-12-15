A local veterans support group has chosen its new executive director, the organization announced in a news release.
Megan Sievers was selected after a 6-week national search by Welcome Home, which works to end homelessness among veterans. Sievers starts her new role in 2021. The Hallsville resident has worked as development director for the nonprofit since 2017.
Sievers assisted with the organization's 2017 capital campaign and transition from a 10-bed shelter to 34-bed, 32-room shelter and supportive services center.
“I look forward to continued growth, collaboration, and opportunities for Welcome Home, as our veterans deserve all we can do to honor their service and help restore their lives,” Sievers said in the release. .
Terry Roberts, the president of the Welcome Home Board of Directors, said Sievers has the energy, passion and experience to help lead the community toward ending veteran homelessness .
“We are positioned to expand our operations in the battle against veterans homelessness and Megan is the right person, at the right time, for the right job,” Roberts said in the release.