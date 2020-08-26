Welcome Home: A Community for Veterans, will host a virtual telethon from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, according to a news release.
The Columbia-based organization is hosting the event in order to raise both money and awareness for their programs that serve military veterans. The event is sponsored by businesses including TIG Advisors and EquipmentShare.
The release stated that local artists, such as The Follow and Ruth Acuff, will perform. There will also be speakers that cover a multitude of topics that relate to homeless veterans and the ways in which they can be helped.
Like many events during the pandemic, the telethon will be will be broadcast virtually to Facebook and YouTube. For more information, visit www.welcomehometelethon.com.
“Virtual fundraising, communication, and entertainment is quickly becoming a key way of the world and we are excited to provide this cutting edge event for the community and our Veterans,” Megan Sievers, Welcome Home’s development director, said in the press release.