Local nonprofit Welcome Home Inc. announced they received a $10,000 grant from the Boone Electric Community Trust on Tuesday.
The grant will support the organization's services for veterans experiencing homelessness, including life skills training, laundry and shower facilities, computer lab access, a walking trail and garden, meals and more, according to Welcome Home Development Director Megan Sievers.
A $10,000 veteran room sponsor gets naming rights for one of Welcome Home's 32 rooms for one year, Sievers said. This sponsorship will provide shelter and supportive services for an average of four veterans over the course of a year.
“The Boone Electric Community Trust is well known for its generosity and support of deserving charitable causes,” Sievers said in a news release.
The Boone Electric Community Trust uses an application and review process to provide grants to qualifying organizations, according to the release. These organizations may apply for funding up to six times a year. In 2019, the Boone Electric Community Trust gave partial or full funding to 53 applicants, according to coordinator Rhonda Proctor. They also awarded 13 scholarships to high school seniors.
“The trust is excited to provide this funding to Welcome Home Inc.,” Boone Electric Community Trust Chair Darrel Hansen said in the release. “Knowing that the trust is supporting this group’s efforts to help sponsor a room for veterans resonates with the trust’s mission of 'Making a Difference.'"
Welcome Home's 32 rooms includes 34 beds, two family rooms, federal Americans with Disabilities Act accessibility and a separate entrance for female veterans.
Supervising editor is Galen Bacharier.