Welcome home: Mid-Missouri's pagan community gathers for annual celebration

Welcome home: Mid-Missouri's pagan community gathers for annual celebration

Surrounded by acres of vegetation, members of Mid-Missouri’s pagan community reunited this weekend for a celebration of spirituality and nature. Quirky melodies, the sound of bongos and spiritual music hummed Saturday across Oak Spirit Sanctuary’s 160-acre property near Boonville.

Friday marked the first day of the sanctuary’s annual Harvest Homecoming. The event continues until Monday.

Members of the pagan community smash the grapes

Attendees smash grapes Saturday at the Harvest Homecoming Festival. “It physically feels icky, but spiritually it’s amazing,” said Kerry Lynn, former board member of the Oak Spirit Sanctuary.
Various types of grapes are collected in a pool

Various types of grapes are collected in a pool, ready to be smashed at the Harvest Homecoming Festival.
Patrick Finney explains the significance of

Patrick Finney explains the significance of the Harvest Homecoming Festival on Saturday at Oak Spirit Sanctuary. “It’s kind of like our family reunion event,” he said.
From left, Charli Leach and Roran Leach, 4, toss

From left, Charli Leach and Roran Leach, 4, toss grapes into a small pool Saturday in preparation for the annual grape-smashing at the Harvest Homecoming Festival at Oak Spirit Sanctuary in Boonville. The sanctuary uses the grapes to make its own wine to use for rituals throughout the year.
  Community reporter, fall 2022

  Assistant city editor, Fall 2022. Studying print journalism.

