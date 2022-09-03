Welcome home: Mid-Missouri's pagan community gathers for annual celebration

From left, Charli Leach and Roran Leach, 4, toss grapes into a small pool Saturday in preparation for the annual grape-smashing at the Harvest Homecoming Festival at Oak Spirit Sanctuary in Boonville. The sanctuary uses the grapes to make its own wine to use for rituals throughout the year.
Surrounded by acres of vegetation, members of Mid-Missouri’s pagan community reunited this weekend for a celebration of spirituality and nature. Quirky melodies, the sound of bongos and spiritual music hummed Saturday across Oak Spirit Sanctuary’s 160-acre property near Boonville.
Friday marked the first day of the sanctuary’s annual Harvest Homecoming. The event continues until Monday.
“Harvest Homecoming is a time that celebrates the fact that earlier this year, we planted our seeds. And now we’re reaping the rewards,” said Bill Duvendack, an astrologer and longtime attendee of the event.
Oak Spirit Sanctuary, a pagan church and land preserve, has two foundational missions: to protect the land it sits on and to cultivate a spiritual community focused on nature spirituality.
“The homecoming part is just welcoming people that might not have been recently, and that’s particularly true because you have the ones that might not have been since before COVID, so it has a little bit more meaning this year,” Duvendack said.
Duvendack presented a workshop earlier in the day about working with one’s ancestors spiritually, the first of six items on Saturday’s itinerary. Other traditional activities and rituals included a chili cookoff, a community potluck, a West African drumming and dancing workshop and a musical performance.
There was also, notably, the Triple Goddess Grape Stomp.
“The grape stomp represents the phases of life,” said Kerry Lynn, a retired member of Oak Spirit Sanctuary’s board. “The seeds grow, the plant fruits and then you either eat it or make wine. It’s infinity.”
In past years, the grape stomp tradition followed a strict format. Men would wash the women’s feet, then women would stomp the grapes. Now, any gender can participate however they’d like.
One recent change that event coordinator Patrick Finney noted was a shift in gender roles for not only the grape stomp, but other activities.
“There was a pretty heavy focus on ‘the god and the goddess,’ and you had just those two dualities,” Finney said. Now, the church has begun to break down the traditional gender binary within the pagan practice.
All the wine used during other rituals over the weekend comes from grapes stomped the year before. Rituals vary from group to group, and each one has its own style.
“Common principles include honoring the Earth, paying homage to god and goddess, fellowship, community, all of that comes into play as well,” Duvendack said.
Some attendees, like Larry “El Bee” Brown, have been going to the sanctuary’s events since the beginning. Brown started going to Oak Spirit Sanctuary, formerly called Ozark Avalon, more than 30 years ago. He attended the first Harvest Homecoming celebration.
“I think that’s why people come here; they come here for fellowship,” he said.
Finney said some participants don’t see each other for years at a time.
“Often, it’s like, ‘Oh my god, I haven’t seen you in a year, or two years or three years,’ and it’s really like a family reunion.”