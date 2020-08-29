A Columbia-based charity, Welcome Home: A Community for Veterans, will host a virtual telethon from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday to raise money for its programs and services.

Welcome Home aims to assist at-risk veterans in finding employment and stable housing. The telethon is being broadcasted on Facebook, YouTube and Twitch.

The telethon will feature various local artists, such as Dave Angle and Ruth Acuff, and is sponsored by TIG Advisors, an independent insurance company. The vitural telethon will also serve as a way to educate viewers on how they may help or donate to the organization.

“Virtual fundraising, communication and entertainment is quickly becoming a key way of the world,” Welcome Home Development Director Megan Sievers said in a news release.

You can watch the telethon or donate at welcomeveterans.org. There is also a virtual auction, featuring items like autographed albums and jewelry.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • General Assignment reporter, fall 2020 Studying magazine journalism and German Reach me at smszbp@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700

  • Galen Bacharier is an assistant city editor at the Missourian. He has reported on higher education, state government and breaking news. Reach him at galenbacharier@gmail.com or on Twitter @galenbacharier.

Recommended for you

Join the conversation

When posting comments, please follow our community guidelines:
• Login with a social account on WorldTable.
• Don't use obscene, profane or vulgar language or engage in personal attacks.
• Stay on topic. Don’t hijack a forum to talk about something else or to post spam.
• Abuse of the community could result in being banned.
 • Comments on our website and social media may be published in our newspaper or on our website.