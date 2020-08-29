A Columbia-based charity, Welcome Home: A Community for Veterans, will host a virtual telethon from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday to raise money for its programs and services.
Welcome Home aims to assist at-risk veterans in finding employment and stable housing. The telethon is being broadcasted on Facebook, YouTube and Twitch.
The telethon will feature various local artists, such as Dave Angle and Ruth Acuff, and is sponsored by TIG Advisors, an independent insurance company. The vitural telethon will also serve as a way to educate viewers on how they may help or donate to the organization.
“Virtual fundraising, communication and entertainment is quickly becoming a key way of the world,” Welcome Home Development Director Megan Sievers said in a news release.
You can watch the telethon or donate at welcomeveterans.org. There is also a virtual auction, featuring items like autographed albums and jewelry.