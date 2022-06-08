A new Wendy's is set to open in downtown Columbia in the fall. Construction is underway at 308 S. Ninth St. in Suite 101, which used to be a Moe's Southwest Grill until it closed around three years ago.
Eve Metheny confirmed the scheduled fall opening on behalf of Hamra Enterprises, a Wendy's franchisee based in southwest Missouri.
The location's close proximity to the MU campus will provide another dining option for hungry students.
"We are very excited about this location just walking distance to Mizzou," Metheny said in an email.
The fast-food restaurant known for its square burgers and Frosty desserts has four locations throughout Columbia.
This is not the first time there has been a Wendy's downtown. Years ago, there was a location on the corner of Ninth and Elm streets, which now is part of the Missouri United Methodist Church.