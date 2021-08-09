When City of Columbia and Boone County planning and zoning commissioners met to discuss the West Area Plan for the second time in March 2020, no one realized they wouldn't be meeting again.
The West Area Plan is a proposed development plan that will cover a 26-square-mile area west of Columbia. City and county planning and zoning commissioners agreed that a plan for the area was needed after an increase in approved proposals for large developments in the area.
Patrick Zenner, the city's development services manager, wrote a staff report in January 2020 on the need for the West Area Plan. Zenner specifically referred to the approvals of a subdivision being built by developer Fred Overton and a new MidwayUSA headquarters at Route J and U.S. 40.
The proposed 26 square miles that would be covered by the West Area Plan are split into three sections: a small section north of Interstate 70, a large middle section and a small south section. Splitting the area into sections will allow the commissioners and staff to accurately plan as each section poses different challenges, Zenner said at the time.
A previous meeting was held in February 2020, where city and county commissioners discussed the boundaries of the plan, the Missourian has reported. City commissioner Anthony Stanton called that meeting "the first date."
But the COVID-19 pandemic cancelled any further sessions, and no plans to proceed on the work have been scheduled.
"It kind of lost momentum, and we haven't talked to the city about getting it started up again," Bill Florea said. Florea is Boone County's director of resource management, which oversees the county's engineering, planning and inspection divisions.
There is still interest in resuming work on the plan, but no discussion between the city or the county has happened yet, Florea said.
Tim Teddy, the city's community development director, said the same, pointing out that more urgent matters were keeping city planning and zoning commissioners busy.
"It's not anything we've forgotten about, there's just a lot of competing priorities," Teddy said.
Teddy also said another obstacle that stops meetings from taking place is that both city and county planning and zoning meetings are held on the same day.
Historically, both planning and zoning commissions have collaborated on other area plans. The Northeast Area Plan was completed in 2009 and the East Area Plan in 2010.
A petition for a Southeast Area Plan was started earlier this year after the controversial Canton Estates subdivision was proposed to City Council members. The subdivision was intended to be located in the southeast area of Columbia near Rock Bridge State Memorial Park, but was withdrawn at the last minute by the developer. The petition seeks to stop any further annexation and development in the area until further guidelines and regulations are put in place.