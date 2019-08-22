Residents of the West Ash Street neighborhood voiced their support Wednesday night for a project that would fix a failing stormwater pipe.
At an interested parties meeting, Columbia city engineer Tom Wellman shared plans to fix an aging storm pipe that runs alongside seven homes at the southeast intersection of Aldeah Avenue and West Ash Street.
The project, affecting over 500 feet of pipe, is expected to cost around $150,000, to be paid for by Columbia’s Stormwater Utility Enterprise Revenue Fund. Over 300 feet of pipe will need to be completely replaced.
The pipe, which Wellman estimated to have been built and installed at least 70 years ago, has shown signs of serious wear and tear. He said there have been complaints about the pipe for the past few years.
Bill McKelvey, who lives just a few houses away from the project, supports the project. He said stormwater backs up into his basement during heavy rain. He thinks the pipe repairs will likely move stormwater into a nearby creek more efficiently and could reduce the amount of stormwater that enters the sanitary sewer system.
There are two residential garages that run almost directly on top of the pipe. As such, city workers cannot dig up the pipe without destroying the buildings.
To avoid destroying the buildings, a 190-foot section of pipe will have to be lined, meaning a tube or lining will be placed inside the existing pipe to prevent leaks, instead of entirely being dug up and replaced.
Keeping the buildings intact will come at a higher cost, Wellman said.
“All things being equal, it’s usually cheaper to dig it up than to line it,” Wellman said.
Even neighbors in the West Ash area not directly affected by this project came to show their support.
Carrie Gartner lives on the opposite side of West Ash Street.
“We haven’t had the flooding ... , (but) we understand it’s a necessary project, and we’re supportive,” she said.
Several residents raised concerns about potential backyard disturbances and wanted to know exactly how much room contractors would need to properly fix and replace the pipe. Wellman said crews would only need to dig up a 5-foot-wide path to complete the job.
Crews would have to tear up the sidewalk at the southeast corner of the intersection in order to remove the soil and add in pipe sections.
The project still needs to be approved by the Columbia City Council, but construction probably would not start before spring 2020, Wellman said. Once the project begins, it should only take about four weeks to complete.