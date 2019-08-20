The city plans to spend about $150,000 to fix stormwater problems in the West Ash Street neighborhood, and it's inviting the public to come learn about the project.
A public meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in Conference Room 1A at the Daniel Boone City Building.
The project will take place at the intersection of Aldeah Avenue and West Ash Street. City staff plans to replace around 320 feet of failing clay-based storm drainage pipe and line an additional 190 feet of pipe to reduce problems with stormwater flooding.
When construction will begin is yet to be determined. The Stormwater Utility's Enterprise Revenue Fund will pay for the work.
More information is available on the city's website.