It all began in March 2019 in Shadehill, South Dakota, when a grazing association member came across fragments of bone on a slope near a fence line he was repairing. He reported the find to a local ranger station.
Those bone fragments would lead to a major discovery by a Westminster College paleontologist and his students a year later.
David Schmidt, an associate professor of environmental science and geology who lives in Columbia, traveled to the Grand River National Grassland in the Badlands of South Dakota with about a half-dozen undergraduate students last June as part of an annual geoscience field course. When they got there, they were told about the bone fragments and asked to conduct a preliminary survey of the site.
“The very first bone that we saw was a sort of round, cylindrical bone,” Schmidt said. “The first thing that we all said was, ‘It looks like a triceratops’ horn.’”
The group was unable to do much at the time because it had no permit, and it was unclear whether the site was on federal or private property. In October 2019, they finally received a permit from the federal government to collect and excavate, by which point the school year had already started.
Schmidt and his students immediately began their excavation when they returned in June to South Dakota.
“(After) probably a couple of weeks or so, we realized that we had a full skull there. That was just absolutely amazing,” Schmidt said as he broke into a smile.
The skull was that of a species Schmidt hypothesized to be Triceratops prorsus, which existed in the Late Cretaceous period, about 66 million years ago, right before the dinosaurs’ great extinction.
“I don’t think we were quite prepared for that; we were expecting it to be something else,” Schmidt said. “You don’t think that it’s gonna be the skull, the first thing that you’ve uncovered.”
The undergraduate students were ill prepared for such a meticulous procedure as unearthing an actual triceratops’ bones.
“I’ve heard of a lot of paleontologists that are using a lot more sophisticated equipment,” Schmidt said. “We don’t have that kind of budget. We’re not that big of an institution, so we’re using pickaxes, shovels, rock hammers, small handheld picks and brushes.”
Westminster senior Sophia Hessenkemper, who joined the excavation, shared her thoughts on the experience.
“None of us really got frustrated about the terrain, or even dealing with the cactuses, and the sand, and the dirt,” she said. “I mean, it was just overall a really good experience for all of us, I think.”
There was a lot of on-site training, and the entire process ended up taking nearly two months. The greatest challenge, however, was getting the skull out due to the difficulty of traversing the Badlands terrain, coupled with the sheer size and weight of the skull, which spans almost 7 feet and weighs nearly two tons.
They got a lot of help from Shadehill locals, who lent them a backhoe and offered advice on how to extract the skull and load it onto a flatbed truck.
Schmidt and his students were so grateful for the locals’ help that they named the specimen “Shady” after the Shadehill community.
“They embraced us like we were one of their own, which was really cool,” Schmidt said.
After getting everything on the flatbed, covering it with tarp and strapping it down, the group drove back to Missouri in about a day and a half earlier this month. They got a lot of second glances from bewildered onlookers along the way.
Schmidt said curious bystanders would approach when they stopped for gas during the trip and inquire about the peculiar object. They were astonished to learn it was an actual dinosaur skull.
Parts of Shady now lie in the Coulter Science Center on the Westminster campus, a “permanent loan” from the federal government thanks to the team’s permit.
Schmidt said the discovery came at a good time, given the worries surrounding the coronavirus pandemic. “I think it is significant because it’s a very positive thing for students to take their mind away from some of that.”
Schmidt plans to return to South Dakota next summer to collect the remaining fossil bones. He estimates his group found about 20% of an entire skeleton.
Hessenkemper said she’d like to go back to Shadehill if her financial situation allows it.
Schmidt also plans to use Shady as a teaching specimen in historical geology and paleontology courses, as well as offering new independent research projects for his students.
“We’re really just beginning this process, this whole thing,” he said. “You know, you feel like you’ve made this big accomplishment when you got it out of the field, but really, things just start now.”