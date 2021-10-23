'What am I going to do now?' Lupita Janeiro's trailblazing journey

In August 2002, Lupita Janeiro moved into an apartment on the Oklahoma State University campus with three suitcases, her two children, a visiting professor's visa and a monthly income of $1,200.
She was only planning on staying in the United States for one year.
Before moving, she wired $5,000 to a group of individuals she had yet to meet through the Partners of the Americas organization, so that she and her family could have a car when they arrived.
When Janeiro and her children got off the plane they were greeted by friendly strangers holding the keys to their new car and the boiling Oklahoma City heat.
After driving Janeiro and her family 60 miles to Stillwater, they all had a celebratory dinner at a Cici's Pizza before moving into their new home.
"When they left and I saw myself with my kids sitting in the apartment, I though 'What am I going to do now?'"
Now, Janeiro is the first Latina state director for 4-H in the history of the program, has a doctoral degree in agricultural education from Oklahoma State University and is United States citizen living in Columbia.
Puebla, Mexico
Janeiro grew up in Puebla, a city around two hours southwest of Mexico City with a population of just over 3 million. She was raised with her two sisters in a traditional Catholic family.
"My life was very much the way of upper middle class people in Mexico," she said. "In Mexico it is very important that your parents have money to pay for private education so you have a chance to really be successful in life."
Growing up, Janeiro developed a love of animals and working outdoors. She realized during a career day at her school that she could pursue job opportunities in agriculture and animal sciences, despite not having a traditional agricultural background.
"I wanted to be a vet, but in Mexico at that time if you were not part of the low class with a lot of needs, you didn't have access to public higher education." Such was often limited to those who met certain need-based requirements at the time, and Janeiro's family did not qualify.
Still determined to pursue a degree in agriculture, Janeiro decided to attend college over 10 hours away from her home at a private university — Instituto Tecnológico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey — also known as Monterrey Tech.
"We are talking about '76, and the girls in Mexico, they never leave home for college," she said. "The girls normally leave home when they get married, so for me going so far away to study was kind of an innovation."
After spending four and a half years at Monterrey Tech, Janeiro graduated at the top of her class and later got a job working at the private Catholic university Universidad Popular Autónoma del Estado de Puebla — also known as UPAEP.
"I started in the agriculture school, and then I was in charge of the animal sciences school."
After having two children, she decided to switch to a different job at the university in the financial aid and alumni offices, and later asked if she could spend one year abroad so her children could spend a year of school in the United States.
It is very common for middle class families in Mexico to have their children attend a bilingual school and have the opportunity to travel abroad for at least one year and learn English, she said.At the time, her salary was the equivalent of $1,200 per month.
"I approached the university in Mexico, and I asked them if there would be a possibility that I can work in the United States for a year and receive my salary," she said.
The president of the university supported her decision.
"I went back home, and I just looked where Oklahoma was, because I didn't know."
Not long after, Janeiro and her two children, Maria Seigel and Jose Grados, boarded a plane and moved to Stillwater.
Stillwater, Oklahoma
Stillwater is known for its' exceptionally loyal college football fans, plates of steaming hot cheese fries and the burnt red brick buildings that decorate the Oklahoma State University campus.
Prior to moving, Janeiro had never been anywhere in the midwest and was shocked by the difference in scenery in Stillwater
"One day I called the police, because all of the Oklahoma State buildings are red brick, and I got lost, and I didn't know where my house was," she said. "They came and I said, 'This is my address, and I don't know how to get there.'"
Without GPS to help her navigate her new town in 2002, Janeiro took extra steps to make sure that she and her family could get to where they needed to be. She memorized the route to her children's bus stop the day before school started so she could make sure they got there on time, and later she memorized the route to her children's soccer games because they were out of city limits.
"It was kind of scary at first, and it was very different," Seigel, Janeiro's daughter, said. "Stillwater is tiny compared to where we are from, ... and everything was so close."
When they moved, Seigel was entering the seventh grade, and Grados was entering third grade. Both found that a lot aspects of public school in the United States were accurately depicted in movies they had watched before moving.
"The school buses and all that stuff were identical," Grados said.
Seigel and Grados both played soccer at their school in Stillwater, which helped them learn English much faster than their mom did.
"My kids, probably in two months, were fluent in English," she said.
Janeiro got her master's degree 20 years after completing her undergraduate degree in Mexico. In Stillwater, she decided to pursue her doctoral degree, which also meant she needed to learn enough English to apply to the program at OSU.
"I went to all the free English classes in the little town or the high school," she said. "And then I applied for the program, and I got accepted."
Janeiro picked education because it was the only degree program that offered classes at night, and she had to work during the day.
"I just don't know how I did it," Janeiro said. "It was a huge learning experience."
When she finished her doctoral degree, she said, what happens to a lot of immigrants happened — her kids did not want to move back to Mexico.
"Their friends were here; their environment (was) here; they were happy. So I decided to stay."
Her kids' involvement with sports at their school also contributed to them wanting to stay, Janeiro added.
Many years later, when her daughter was married and her son was in his senior year of college, Janeiro found out about a job opportunity on the West Coast.
"One of my friends from California told me that there was a position to try to bring the Latino community to the 4-H program," she said. "So I applied."
In 2015, Janeiro moved across the country to work at the University of California-Davis in its 4-H program.
Davis, California
When living in Davis, Janeiro's job was to help bring the Latino communities from Merced to Bakersfield in the San Joaquin Valley into their 4-H programs .
"It was a very, very successful program," she said.
The work Janeiro and her team did in Davis will be receiving a national award in November.
"Living in California is completely another experience, ... but California is really far away."
At the time, her daughter was living in Tulsa and her son was living in St. Louis.
Janeiro heard about the position of state leader for 4-H becoming available in Missouri and decided to apply.
"I never thought that I would get it," she said. "I'm the first Latina in the history of 4-H to become a state leader."
Janeiro got the job and decided to move over 1,800 miles back to the Midwest.
Columbia, Missouri
Janeiro has been living in Columbia for just under three years and works as the Missouri 4-H State Director.
"I'm just absolutely happy here. I love my job," she said.
The 4-H Center for Youth Development, where Janeiro works, is a private resource partner of Missouri 4-H foundation, part of MU extension.
Janeiro oversees over the Missouri 4-H employees, over 7,000 volunteers and around 70,000 4-H members, she said.
"It's a very very interesting job, and I really hope that I can keep working here until the day that I retire because I live close to my grandson now," she said.
Though they come from different backgrounds, the people who work for 4-H and the volunteers all work to understand one another better, she said.
Janeiro and her two children are now American citizens and have lived in the United States for over 20 years.
"I really wish that all the people have the opportunity to at least visit another country, so when they come back they appreciate what they have," she said. "Living here really changed our lives."