The U.S. Supreme Court's ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization — the case that overturned the precedent set by Roe v. Wade — may put the constitutionally recognized rights to same-sex marriage, same-sex sex and contraception in peril, one legal expert said.
However, another expert said the legal grounding for these rights is separate from the legal grounding for the right to abortion, and she does not expect the judgment in Dobbs to affect them.
The court announced its decision Friday that the Constitution does not guarantee a right to abortion. Writing for the court, Justice Samuel Alito said abortion is not "deeply rooted in this Nation's history and tradition" and thus cannot be justified as a fundamental liberty.
Rigel Oliveri, a constitutional law professor at MU, said the constitutional reasoning for the right to abortion comes from the right to due process guaranteed in the Fifth and 14th amendments. She said the Supreme Court has interpreted this to deem some rights, such as the right to choose how to raise your children, beyond government control.
"It all kind of rested on this notion of substantive due process — that there is some core group of fundamental rights that we have that no government should ever be able to take away from us," Oliveri said. "That logic was what the court majority in the Dobbs opinion went after today."
Teresa Collett, a law professor at the University of St. Thomas in Minneapolis and the director of that university’s Prolife Center, said the decision in Dobbs won’t affect same-sex marriage, which the court protected in Obergefell v. Hodges.
Collett said it would be “fundamentally unjust” for the court to strike down Obergefell because many same-sex couples have already married and obtained marriage licenses while abortion is “in response to an anticipated future.”
Collett said overturning Obergefell may create due process issues because state governments might seek to revoke legally secured marriage licenses.
“If you change laws retrospectively, it's like changing the rules of the game after the game started,” Collett said. “That's not true with abortion.”
Alito said in the court's opinion that the substantive due process test requires a right to be rooted in the nation's history and tradition; he determined abortion was not so rooted. He added that nothing in the opinion "should be understood to cast doubt" on other rights.
Oliveri said she thought the court's logic likely could apply to other rights. She noted that Justice Clarence Thomas said in his concurring opinion that the court should reconsider Obergefell; Lawrence v. Texas, which decriminalized same-sex intercourse; and Griswold v. Connecticut, which guaranteed the right to contraception.
"Even though they say that it won't have any further impact, there's nothing that makes me believe that would be true," Oliveri said.
Oliveri pointed out that there are some qualifiers on the court's ability to strip a right, especially the rights granted by Obergefell and Lawrence.
The first is procedural. For the court to consider the constitutionality of a right — such as same-sex sex — a state would first have to outlaw same-sex sex and prosecute someone for breaking that law. That case would then have to be appealed all the way up to the U.S. Supreme Court.
Collett said it would be "very unrealistic" for a state to try to ban contraception. Oliveri said it would be unlikely but possible for state legislatures to try to criminalize the rights in Obergefell, Lawrence and Griswold.
The second qualifier is Obergefell and Lawrence's extra layer of protection. Oliveri said the court primarily judged same-sex marriage and intercourse as rights guaranteed by due process, but she added that the right to equal protection in the 14th Amendment might also protect them.
These rights can be covered by the right to equal protection, because criminalizing same-sex intimacy or prohibiting same-sex marriage could amount to sex discrimination, Oliveri said.
For example, if the state permits a man to marry a woman but not a man, an argument could be made that this is really discrimination based on the sex of the man and his partner. The court has never held that sexual orientation itself is a characteristic that deserves special constitutional protection, she said.
State Attorney General Eric Schmitt activated Missouri's "trigger law" after the decision was released, banning abortion in the state.
Oliveri said Missouri's abortion ban does not include an exception for rape and incest. It does include an exception for medical emergencies, which Oliveri said "is not a precisely defined term."
She said that from a legal standpoint, she worries that the risk of deciding something is a medical emergency and then being wrong might make some medical experts scared to perform an abortion if the mother's life is in danger.
"You can just see how anytime a doctor is told, 'Your split-second decisions might be second-guessed, and you might go to jail if you call that wrong,' that might have a chilling effect," Oliveri said.
Some state representatives in Missouri have discussed making it a crime to cross state lines to receive an abortion in states such as Illinois. Oliveri said the court recognizes a right to cross state borders — she said she can't see any legal way that Missouri could forbid an adult from traveling out-of-state to receive an abortion.
Oliveri said she does not expect that the Supreme Court will reverse the Dobbs ruling.
"There's not really much that can be done about this now," Oliveri said. "I mean, I've had people today asking me, 'Well, what's next?' I don't really know that there is a 'next' — I mean, I think this is it."