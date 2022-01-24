The Columbia Public Library and its curbside pickup services have closed through Wednesday because of COVID-19-related staffing shortages. The library will reopen Thursday.
Meanwhile, here are answers to questions the library is receiving about book holds and returns:
What happens to my holds?
Add six days to the pickup date on your notice. Holds will remain available for pickup when the library reopens.
Are the book drops open in Columbia?
Without staff to empty the book drops, all of the book drops in Columbia are closed. Keep your library materials until the Columbia Public Library reopens.
What if a checked out item comes due while the library is closed?
You may renew your materials online or disregard the due date. Once the library reopens, staff anticipates an increased number of items that will need to be checked back in. There may be a delay in your account while information is being updated to reflect the return.
The Friends of the Library book sales, which usually occur Wednesdays and Saturdays, will begin again Jan. 29.
The Callaway County Public Library in Fulton, the Holts Summit Public Library and the Southern Boone County Public Library in Ashland will remain open with regular hours, according to the Daniel Boone Regional Library website.