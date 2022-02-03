True/False Film Fest begins in approximately one month, which means now is the time to reserve passes and review COVID-19 safety policies.
The annual documentary film festival brings film lovers, critics, artists and musicians into a “one-of-a-kind utopia,” according to its website. The film list for the festival will be announced Monday.
This year’s theme is called “IN/VISIBLE VILLAGES,” which “explores what is often concealed” and “aims to inject optimism into our often fraught collective existence, providing paths to build connection with our neighbors near and far,” according to the True/False website.
The first thing to do to book a pass for the rest of the weekend is to head to the True/False website, where you’ll be able to buy the festival pass of your choice. Options range from the Super Circle pass, valued at $995, to the Stay Up Late pass, valued at $50.
Falling in the middle of the road, the $105 Simple pass allows you to experience all films at the festival from Friday through Sunday.
Once you have picked the perfect pass, you can begin to reserve tickets for individual screenings, concerts, art shows and more on the following dates:
- Super Circle: Friday, Feb. 11
- Silver Circle: Sunday, Feb. 13
- Lux: Tuesday, Feb. 15
- Simple and Stay Up Late: Thursday, Feb. 17
Make sure to purchase your pass early on, as the number of seats available at each venue have been reduced for social distancing.
Unlike the all-outdoor festival in 2021, events will take place indoors at the usual locations, like The Blue Note, Ragtag Cinema and the Missouri Theatre.
All attendees must be fully vaccinated prior to the festival or show a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours. You will need to upload proof of vaccination or negative test to a third party site called Fan Check-In prior to attending.
On the day you go to the festival, you will need to check in on the site using your cell phone number, name and email address. Once you receive confirmation from the site that you are clear to go to the event, head to the health station at the True/False box office, located at the Sager Reeves Gallery on Walnut Street, for your wristband, which allows you access to the weekend’s events. Once you have your wristband, you will not need to check in again.
Those who do not use Fan Check-In should expect longer wait times to enter the event.
Make sure to bring your mask each day of the festival, as they will be required at all indoor events. Food will be served outdoors in marked areas where masks are not required but are strongly recommended. One exception to this rule is The Blue Note, where food and drink will be served in the downstairs area.