On Oct. 9, 2019, Mengqi Ji was supposed to meet a friend at Walmart. She never showed up.
Those who knew the young Columbia wife and mother said it was unlike her to disappear for any period of time. It was especially odd that she went missing without her phone or passport.
Ji was an outgoing person, they said, who kept in close contact with her friends and family, speaking to her parents almost every day. It was unusual for her to be without her young daughter, as well.
After her husband reported her missing Oct. 10, a full week passed without anyone hearing from her. Police and the media turned to the public to ask for help.
They provided this description: a Chinese female between 5-foot-1 and 5-foot-3, weighing around 100 pounds.
Another week passed, and still no word from Ji. Columbia police began to suspect foul play.
From the start, her husband, 24-year-old Joseph Elledge, was considered a prime suspect. On Oct. 25, police arrested him, but they didn’t charge him with murder. They slapped him with a charge of child abuse or neglect and then a second first-degree child endangerment charge, based on photographs taken of the couple’s bruised 1-year-old daughter.
Four months later, a grand jury was convened for a hearing in the case. On Feb. 28, 2020, they indicted Elledge with first-degree murder in the death of his wife. He has been in the Boone County Jail for two years.
On Monday, Elledge will be tried for his wife’s murder in Boone County Circuit Court, a trial that could last up to three weeks.
Selection of the jury is expected to take the first two days, as attorneys question a pool of 100 or more possible jurors. And the prosecutor, Dan Knight, has told the court that the state has subpoenaed at least 180 witnesses.
Looking for a body
After Ji disappeared, law enforcement officials searched for her body in five counties for more than a year without any success.
They started with information that Elledge had driven a long, circuitous route through rural sections of mid-Missouri the day before he reported his wife missing. In the days after her disappearance, he regularly checked in with police.
On the fifth day, he was called in for three hours of questioning by two detectives. The presiding judge, Brouck Jacobs, ruled Friday that clips from those interviews could be entered as evidence in the state’s case.
Cellphone records confirm Elledge’s whereabouts the day before he reported his wife missing. Thus, police began to search for her body.
They searched in Callaway, Boone, Howard, Randolph and Cooper counties. They deployed extra manpower, asked landowners and seasonal hunters to remain vigilant, scoured Ashland Lake and searched a Mark Twain National Forest near Fulton.
Ultimately, cellphone records directed them to a bridge above the Lamine River in Cooper County, where police said Elledge stood for about 45 minutes on Oct. 9.
So police spent a year, off and on, dredging the Lamine. They used divers, sonar and police dogs, and even built a levee to get better access to parts of the river where human remains had been detected by dogs. Ji’s body never turned up.
With no leads in sight, police seemed to have reached a dead end. Then toward the end of March, a hiker found skeletal remains 30 feet away from the road in Rock Bridge Memorial State Park.
A forensic odontologist compared dental records on file for Ji with those of the remains and found a match. Investigators located Ji’s driver’s license, bank card and credit card in the area, along with clothing and other items they believe belonged to her.
Finally on April 6, Columbia police declared with certainty that Ji’s body had been found.
Conducting the trial
A significant element in the state’s case may involve recorded conversations between Ji and Elledge that will be used to demonstrate a motive for her killing.
Knight has described Elledge as a ”jealous, controlling, manipulative psychopath,” and he has fought to include as evidence a series of conversations that he believes will demonstrate the toxic nature of their marriage.
In a 66-page legal brief, he presented partial transcripts to argue that they indicate how Elledge repeatedly attempted to manipulate his wife and insult her mother and their Chinese culture.
According to the brief, “the evidence contained in all the recordings, taken together, is the foundation on which this case against this defendant is built: motive.”
The state also plans to bring in plant taxonomists from the Missouri Botanical Gardens to argue that DNA collected from Elledge’s boots match the soil and plants found near Ji’s body.
Elledge will be represented by St. Louis attorneys Scott Rosenblum and Matei Stroescu. Rosenblum’s firm has represented a number of high-profile clients, including rapper Nelly and former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens.
Rosenblum had vigorously opposed allowing the recordings as evidence in the trial and has questioned Knight’s tactics.
“I don’t think it is appropriate to try cases in the newspaper or in the news. Having said that, the only purpose I can see from Mr. Knight filing that is to taint the jury pool,” Rosenblum said about the 66-page brief.
Nonetheless, nine of the 12 hours of recordings have been allowed.
The defense also filed motions to suppress a portion of the state’s evidence last week, and it’s likely that the defense will challenge the veracity of the taxonomists’ statements and the methods they used to determine the soil and plant DNA results.
A rocky marriage
Ji and Elledge were not together long. They met at a medical lab in Columbia where both worked. An MU graduate, Ji had studied mechanical and aerospace engineering, and Elledge was an engineering student.
The couple married in September 2017 and had a baby girl in the fall of 2018.
Knight revealed details about their strained marriage during a child custody hearing between both sets of grandparents after Ji died.
He played an audio recording where the couple was arguing, with Elledge telling his wife that he wanted a divorce: “I want to divorce you. ... The sooner the better,” he said on tape.
“I will bury the earth under you,” he continued.
Whether Elledge will take the stand himself during the trial is unknown.