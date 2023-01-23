The IRS began accepting tax returns for the 2022 tax year Monday. Returns could be smaller than usual, but the advice to file on time still stands, said Stevie Neuman, a professor at MU who specializes in tax excellence.
Grace Kenyon
Health and Higher Education Reporter, Spring 2023 Studying magazine journalism Reach me at grace.e.kenyon@missouri.edu
Kristin Kuchno
Assistant City Editor, spring 2023. Reach me at kristinkuchno@mail.missouri.edu.
