Most of the city of Columbia will operate as usual Monday, the traditional Columbus Day holiday.
City offices, city operations, Columbia Public Schools, MU, Stephens College, Columbia College and Columbia's private schools will remain open.
However, some county and state government offices will be closed Monday.
Locations that will be closed to observe Columbus Day include:
- Missouri agencies and departments
- Boone County government offices
- Boone County court buildings
- Daniel Boone Regional Libraries
- U.S. post offices